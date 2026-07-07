Mom Shocked IKEA Baby Mattress Is Made With Plastic

A viral video shows a mom reacting after unzipping her IKEA baby's mattress and discovering what she says she didn't realize was a plastic core.

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In the video, the mom shows off an IKEA baby mattress after unzipping its outer cover, exposing the mattress underneath. Inside, she finds what looks like tons of tiny plastic filaments all woven together to create a cushioned, mesh-like mattress for a baby to sleep on.

Many people are shocked and concerned to find out that baby mattresses from IKEA are actually filled with plastic



Underneath the mattress cover is a layer of polyethylene plastic filaments. This is actually the same type used in food packaging, medical tubing and baby bottles… pic.twitter.com/ZKxsbWvH82 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 6, 2026

The Mom Says She Discovered the Plastic While Cleaning the Mattress

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The mom begins the clip, which has been reshared by X user @WallStreetApes, by saying, "This was my baby's mattress for two years and I had no idea it was plastic."

She explains that she only unzipped the cover because it had milk stains that needed to be cleaned, and that's when she realized what the inside of the mattress was made of.

A mattress that appears to be the same model featured in the video, sold by IKEA under the HIMLAVALV name, explains what the mattress core is made of and why.

According to IKEA's product description, "Wet mattresses can be a challenge during a child's early years, just like dust and allergies. That's why we developed this mattress with a washable cover and a core that you rinse off and air dry."

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The core that left the mom in utter shock is made from polyethylene plastic. IKEA highlights the material as a plus because it can be rinsed clean and left to air dry, something that can't be done with most mattresses sold in stores or online.

In the product details, IKEA notes that the mattress core can be rinsed with lukewarm water and says the "open structure in the core" allows air to circulate through it while also providing "elasticity which provides nice comfort."

While the mom was concerned about the plastic, many commenters were quick to point out that plastic is already found in plenty of common baby products. "There's microplastic in most bedsheets too," one person wrote.

Why is anyone shocked? It’s IKEA come on people.. — Evan (@Silent_CipherX) July 6, 2026

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Another commented, "This is much better than memory foam mattresses that leak fibreglass, irritate our lungs, and remain embedded in our bodies until cleared."

A third added, "People are concerned the mattress is made of plastic!! But not concerned with the plastic mattress protector, plastic sheets, plastic baby bottles, plastic in baby diapers, plastic baby chew toys, [and] plastic toys."

Meanwhile, others questioned why she was so surprised by a mattress from IKEA, with one commenter asking, "Why is anyone shocked? It's IKEA, come on people."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's account. Product information published by IKEA identifies the mattress core as polyethylene plastic.