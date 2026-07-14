A video is going viral online that provides very little context but includes some pretty heavy accusations against a group of young girls.

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Shared by X user @libsoftiktok, the account captioned the clip, "Group of women apparently recorded themselves mocking a young White boy with a disability," describing the alleged behavior as "absolutely vile."

In the clip, the camera pans to a couple and what appears to be their son, who is playing with a toy while sitting on a trolley or something similar with open sides. The mother is looking over at the girls, with the camera pointed directly at her, and she clearly isn’t happy. And that's when she makes a racial comment.

Group of women apparently recorded themselves mocking a young White boy with a disability



Absolutely vile pic.twitter.com/vjo3rNiKww — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

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Woman Tells Girls, "This Is What Black People Do, They Video"

Moments after the camera pans over to the mother and the young boy with her, she can be heard asking the person recording if they're filming before concluding she was being recorded. She can then be heard telling the girls, "This is what Black people do, they video."

The girl recording started laughing and pans the camera over to herself and her friends sitting beside her, who were also laughing. The camera then turned back to the family, who were just sitting there, visibly bothered by what’s going on. The clip ends there, with no context about what happened before or after the comment was made.

While the X user suggests the girls were "mocking" the young boy and claims he has a disability, neither can be confirmed by the short clip that was shared. Commenters, however, had plenty to say based on what they saw. Some criticized the young girls, while others took issue with the mother's comment. "Her comment is racist. She should conclude, 'This is what evil people do.' Disgusting, vile behavior knows no skin color," one person wrote.

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Another commented, "As a black man I'm disgusted by this behavior. The black community does stuff like this and then wonders why no one wants to be near us or live next to us."

As a black man I’m disgusted by this behavior. The black community does stuff like this and then wonders why no one wants to be near us or live next to us.



People just want to live in peace and not harassed, and guess what as soon as you call out the bad behavior it’s called… — Dante Henderson (@DanteHendo4188) July 13, 2026

The commenter continued, "People just want to live in peace and not be harassed, and guess what, as soon as you call out the bad behavior it's called racist," even adding, "White people, it's not just you who are fatigued. A bunch of us Black people are as well."

Another person took it a step further by suggesting history repeats itself, writing, "What did white ppl do to black ppl minding their business going from A to B. It don't feel good does it. It hurts right. Same way our grandparents and great great grandparents felt. Think about it."

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Overall, people weren't pleased with the behavior they were seeing from either side, regardless of what prompted the filming, laughing, and the racial comment.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post or determine what occurred before the recording began. The video provides only a brief portion of the interaction.