A millennial declared that she refuses to leave the house unless she can wear heels.

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In a TikTok video that resonated with viewers thinking about aging, creator Anoushka Mehta (@anou5hkam) argued that the window for comfortably wearing stilettos and platform heels is limited, so she plans to maximize it now.

Anoushka's death and stilettos talk from Feb. 4, 2026, racked up over 150,000 views.

She explained that if she has to wear a flat shoe to the function, she’s not going. "It’s a waste of time," she said.

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“If the plans don't involve me being able to wear a heel, don't f**king ask me, I'm not coming,” she said.

Anoushka said that she wants to clock as much time in her stilettos and platform heels as possible while her ankles, knees, and spine can still take it.

"As you get older, your time on earth starts decreasing, right? Time left for you to be able to wear a heel is also drastically decreasing," she warned. "I’m running out of time."

Millennials, the generation born between 1981 and 1996, are currently aged 29 to 44 years old.

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“I feel like I hit peak flow state when I'm running around the city in a nice heel,” she said. “And so yeah, to think that my time left to do that is just dropping as the years go by—that is scary.”

Anoushka told the Daily Dot in an email that one should never wait for a "special occasion" to dress and feel special.

"If you enjoy wearing heels and feel pretty in them don't wait for an ‘occasion’ to wear them," she wrote. "Too often we wait for the ‘right moment’. There is no such thing if you want to wear the heels then wear the damn heels!!! Even if that means to do the grocery run!"

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The millennials' passionate case for strut-maxxing in heels was well received by peers who agreed—wear ‘em while you still can.

TikTok users responding to the post felt validated by her take and vowed to prioritize time spent in heels. Unless it’s a barefoot activity like the beach, commenters on the thread are hilariously committed to staying in.

@neo__rams commented, “I didn’t know this was my reason but ya… This is my why!”

“Fine I’m about to put some on rn while I do the dishes. You’ve inspired me,” wrote @itsmsjacksontooyou.

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“There’s no place where I CANT wear a heel I’ll wear a heel to the gym tbh,” @kitkeenan commented.

@jayyroots pointed out, “Maybe a barefoot activity, like yoga or the beach but otherwise….”

“Immediate repost,” replied @...made_in_chyna.

@anou5hkam If my heels cant come with me im not coming sorrrrry ❌❌ ♬ original sound - Anoushka

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Anoushka, @anou5hkam, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via e-mail.

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