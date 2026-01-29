Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

“My worst moments were shown on TV”: Michael Rappaport reacts to Andy Cohen suggesting he was voted off for “bugging” the cast

8:30 AM CST on January 29, 2026

michael rappaport on the traitors tv show
Peacock

Season 4 of The Traitors is currently in full swing, and it's been especially dramatic. The official social media account for the show had to ask fans to stop bullying contestants, but there's one former Faithful people love to hate: Michael Rappaport.

Featured Video

Rappaport has a history of controversies and is an outspoken supporter of Israel, which hasn't earned him any fans. He was a divisive figure on The Traitors before being voted off, and now he's defending himself to Andy Cohen.

On Watch What Happens Live, Cohen suggests that Rappaport was voted off not because the cast thought he was a Traitor, but because he was "bugging" them.

Peacock
Advertisement

"I don't agree with that," Rappaport began. "I feel like in the moment, I was bugging them with the Colton situation, but I was on the chopping block that night. It was either gonna be me or Ron, and obviously, I pushed it over the edge with the Colton thing, but it wasn't like it came out of the blue."

"It also wasn't like I was running around that house and being a lunatic and being disruptive the entire time," he added. "I will say that my 'worst' moments were shown on TV." You can watch the full clip below:

Rappaport answered a similar question when talking to Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

"We're not solving cancer," he replied when asked about being too distracting as a Faithful. "We're not curing any diseases. It's not like I was running around the house doing jumping jacks, screaming and yelling, and tickling people, and knocking things over. I was trying just as hard as everybody else."

"There are cliques, and I was trying hard within the cliques that allowed me in the cliques," he continued. "So I think that is ridiculous. It ain't that serious, it ain't that complicated. I was busting my butt to try to catch dirty, deceitful Traitors just like everybody else, so I didn't agree with that."

Michael Rappaport also addresses eating habits

Rappaport also went viral for the way he eats food during the course of the season. The actor was seen lifting a plate to his mouth and then shoveling in the food. "This is insanity," Cohen said to the actor during their interview.

Advertisement

"You should see me when there's no cameras," Rappaport joked. You can watch the clip here.

Many people reacted to Rappaport's eating habits while he was on the show:

Glass houses.

Advertisement

Not human behavior.

Appetite officially lost.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“Free tickets + $50”: Craigslist ad offers cash to anyone willing to sit through the “Melania” documentary

"Must remain in seats for entirety of film."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“What a surprise”: Nicki Minaj’s fans grapple with Trump appearance and gifted Trump Gold Card

"Per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“Not an SNL skit”: Treasury Secretary says skip birthday gifts and put kids’ money into “Trump Accounts”

What could possibly go wrong?

January 29, 2026
Entertainment

“Stop teasing”: Fans think James Gunn is teasing Martian Manhunter’s addition to the DCU in his latest update

The fan casting has already begun.

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Misses the whole point”: Players are pushing back on the trend of AI-altered “Animal Crossing” edits

"Mine may not be as pretty, but at least they're not AI!"

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Real will always win”: Humans are recreating the “AI baby dance” without using AI to prove a point

Shots fired at AI.

January 29, 2026
Advertisement