“My worst moments were shown on TV”: Michael Rappaport reacts to Andy Cohen suggesting he was voted off for “bugging” the cast

Season 4 of The Traitors is currently in full swing, and it's been especially dramatic. The official social media account for the show had to ask fans to stop bullying contestants, but there's one former Faithful people love to hate: Michael Rappaport.

Rappaport has a history of controversies and is an outspoken supporter of Israel, which hasn't earned him any fans. He was a divisive figure on The Traitors before being voted off, and now he's defending himself to Andy Cohen.

On Watch What Happens Live, Cohen suggests that Rappaport was voted off not because the cast thought he was a Traitor, but because he was "bugging" them.

"I don't agree with that," Rappaport began. "I feel like in the moment, I was bugging them with the Colton situation, but I was on the chopping block that night. It was either gonna be me or Ron, and obviously, I pushed it over the edge with the Colton thing, but it wasn't like it came out of the blue."

"It also wasn't like I was running around that house and being a lunatic and being disruptive the entire time," he added. "I will say that my 'worst' moments were shown on TV." You can watch the full clip below:

Andy doesn't think that #TheTraitors cast really thought Michael Rapaport was a Traitor... #WWHL pic.twitter.com/LKscRaKydM — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 28, 2026

Rappaport answered a similar question when talking to Entertainment Weekly.

"We're not solving cancer," he replied when asked about being too distracting as a Faithful. "We're not curing any diseases. It's not like I was running around the house doing jumping jacks, screaming and yelling, and tickling people, and knocking things over. I was trying just as hard as everybody else."

"There are cliques, and I was trying hard within the cliques that allowed me in the cliques," he continued. "So I think that is ridiculous. It ain't that serious, it ain't that complicated. I was busting my butt to try to catch dirty, deceitful Traitors just like everybody else, so I didn't agree with that."

Michael Rappaport also addresses eating habits

Rappaport also went viral for the way he eats food during the course of the season. The actor was seen lifting a plate to his mouth and then shoveling in the food. "This is insanity," Cohen said to the actor during their interview.

"You should see me when there's no cameras," Rappaport joked. You can watch the clip here.

Many people reacted to Rappaport's eating habits while he was on the show:

The actual scene is worst. He opens his mouth first and then shovels food TWICE in his mouth before even starting to chew. — another pop cult (@anotherpopcult) January 17, 2026

Michael Rapaport had the audacity to talk about Zohran Mamdani eating with his hands when he's eating like this on TV. pic.twitter.com/C7lFQ6Fvjz — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 16, 2026

Michael Rappaport might not be a Traitor but I’m worried he is an alien! How does he not know how to eat?!! ? #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS #Traitors pic.twitter.com/nbLW10sPc6 — Adrian Funtimes (@AdrianFunTimes) January 16, 2026

