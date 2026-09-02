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Mechanic ‘Fires’ Customer Who Demanded His $3K Repair Money Back After Finding a Cheaper Fix Online: ‘You Approved the Repair’

By Reni

5:10 AM CDT on September 2, 2026

Mechanic fired a customer after he asked for a full refund on a $3K job to replace his Porsche's AC compressor.

Mechanic fired a customer after he asked for a full refund on a $3K job to replace his Porsche’s AC compressor.

|Image Credit: (L) TikTok | @jamiesgarage ; (R) Reference Image via Canva

A car mechanic said he ‘fired’ a customer after the man requested a 100% refund for a $3,000 repair on his Porsche, which involved replacing a faulty AC compressor. The man said the situation highlighted how disputes over repairs and warranty coverage can affect both customers and workers in the auto service industry.

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@jamiesgarage’s video is quickly gaining traction on TikTok after receiving 395,000 views as of publication. The content creator often shares videos from his shop that deal with fixing luxury cars.

The customer brought his Porsche in to be serviced because the air conditioning wasn’t blowing cold air. Since the Porsche had an extended warranty, the mechanic contacted the company about coverage and explained what was wrong.

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According to the content creator, the representatives initially didn’t believe that the compressor could be faulty and transferred the call to someone who could assess the compressor upon the mechanic’s request. Because the company initially refused to cover the repair, the mechanic continued speaking with the warranty representatives.

In the meantime, the mechanic explained the situation to the customer and asked if he’d still like to proceed with repairs worth $3,000. The individual wasn’t thrilled by the company’s response but decided to get the work done. 

The mechanic said the customer agreed, knowing he could end up paying the full $3,000 himself. The man and his crew went on to order the required part and replaced the compressor. 

They spent hours on the phone with the warranty company, explaining the extent of the damage and asking the company to cover as much as possible. During the process, there was also a brief miscommunication.

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The mechanic tells the customer, “You’re fired!”

The warranty company did approve $1,000, but for the wrong part, which resulted in yet another call. Once that was sorted out, they finally agreed to cover $1,500 of the $3,000. The customer agreed to the arrangement and did not object at the time.

When it came time to pay, the mechanic explained that the check had not yet been mailed. The customer suggested that the warranty company send the check to the mechanic, and he would pay the remaining amount.

Image Credit: TikTok | @jamiesgarage
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The two agreed, and the customer left with a fully functioning air conditioner. However, a week later, he called back and demanded a 100% refund. He said the customer had found a much cheaper option online.”

Based on that, the customer informed the mechanic that he’d be filing a dispute with his credit card company. The mechanic said his efforts ultimately went unrewarded, and he also lost $3,000 in the process.

At the end of the video, the mechanic used the experience as an example of how people in the auto service industry can be defrauded. He also had a message for the customer: “Sir, if you’re watching…You’re fired!”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the customer's identity, the details of the repair or the warranty coverage described in the video. The story is based on information shared by @jamiesgarage on TikTok.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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