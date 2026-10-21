Managers Reveal the Wildest Reasons Employees Were Fired: From a Grinch-Masked Robbery to Cannabis-Laced Brownies

A thread on r/AskReddit discussed the worst reasons people have been fired. Some of the top examples included a manager who stole employees' paychecks, a restaurant employee who wore a Grinch mask during a robbery, and an employee who gave his colleagues cannabis-laced brownies.

The thread asked managers to give examples of the worst things employees had done to get themselves fired. It had 5,900 upvotes and comments about poor decisions that led to people being fired.

In one instance, a field supervisor fired two employees without notifying human resources. A Reddit user who worked at the company said the supervisor then changed the two fired employees' direct deposit information to use his own bank account, allowing him to keep the employees on the payroll. As a result, he received their salaries on top of his own until his scheme was exposed!

Another commenter spoke of a restaurant manager who robbed his own restaurant on Christmas Eve while wearing a Grinch mask. But the disguise could not hide a recognizable tattoo on his hand, which appeared on the security footage. The commenter then said the manager was fired and arrested the very next morning.

There were several cases in which employees stole money they thought would go undetected. A Reddit user said they audited bank tellers and found one employee who had a handwritten IOU in the cash drawer and was recording the money she had borrowed over a number of weeks. In another case, a teller diverted funds from customers' business accounts via cashier's checks. The investigator fired her because she always misspelled "hundred" as "hudrend".

In a similar incident, a bank employee took $20 from a blind customer's cash withdrawal and kept it for himself. According to the commenter, the mistake was noticed when the customer's husband questioned the transaction, and security footage confirmed the incident.

The employee was subsequently fired, and the police were involved.

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However, not all cases involved financial misconduct. Some commenters gave examples of employees whose behavior put colleagues in danger or breached fundamental workplace boundaries. One example was an employee who brought brownies to work for a birthday, but colleagues soon discovered that the brownies contained marijuana. As a result, the entire staff was sent home, and the employee was fired.

Another commenter remembered an employee at a sandwich shop who was putting earwax into a customer's sandwich. A shift supervisor saw this and stopped the food from being served before the employee was fired. Yet another manager said they dismissed an employee for sexual harassment, but the individual was still surprised. Before that, the employee had allegedly been given three strikes but, for some reason, had assumed that the matter was finally settled after the two had shared a hug.