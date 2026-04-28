A man turned his pregnant wife’s texts into a hilarious pop punk song, and the internet is going gaga over it. The individual named Ethan Lapierre, a popular content creator on social media, shared the now-viral song while recording his wife’s reaction.

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He called it the ‘Pregnancy Anthem’ since it records his wife’s different emotions while pregnant. Some of her responses included cravins, the baby kicking against her ribs, mood swings, and more.

However, it appears that the most repeated phrase in the song was “I’m dying.” Which she possibly meant to say playfully. Pregnancy is no easy feat, especially considering the physical, emotional, and hormonal changes one has to endure for nine months.

In the video, the man appeared to be grooving to the rhythm of the song, casually bobbing his head.

This is absolutely hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ME7PbcIj7d — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 24, 2026

The camera then turned to his wife, who was smiling and laughing as she listened to her texts come to life in a song. During the chorus of the song, which reads “I’m dying,” the beat switches up.

Both of them begin bobbing their heads in unison to the upbeat music, vibing and sharing a moment. One of the lyrics included a line that made the wife laugh harder, and perhaps cringe on the inside.

It was when she texted her husband about having a dream in which he had cheated on her. The keyword here is "dream.”

Another possibly iconic line was, “Just started sweating and getting nauseous. Will I make it?” This is another common symptom that many experience during their pregnancy, but it depends on each individual.

The reaction video ended with both of them smiling, still reeling from laughing out loud. His pregnant wife sweetly wiped the tears streaming down her face from all that laughing.

The Pregnancy Texts Turned Pop Punk Song Went Viral on The Internet

Since sharing it online, many have repeatedly reshared the song on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X, turning it into a viral video on the internet.

Under one such re-share of the video from an internet user sparked a wave of praise, humor, and adoration for the couple and the song.

Many even commended the man’s creativity for turning his pregnant wife’s texts into a pop-punk song.

That is actually a banger! — Bart stoll (@MrSprinkle7) April 24, 2026

One netizen claimed, “Those are the most legit pregnancy texts ever!” The next one gushed, saying, “Oh my goshhhh! This is so adorable!” A third person said, “Bravo! I can totally relate to that song. That was how my pregnancy went…”

The fourth mentioned, “Didn’t know we needed pregnant pop punk, but it’s maybe the best use of this genre.” One more made a comparison between Elon Musk’s post on X and said, “That’s an actual banger, nothing like what Elon posts.”

A final one noted, “I don’t know who did this one, but they are a musical genius!”

The Internet Praised His Pregnant Wife’s Sportive Demeanor

Well, technically, this was, in a way, a roast. However, his wife didn’t negatively react even once in the video. Many netizens noted that she remained cool and composed and was not emotionally distressed upon hearing the song.

I hope buddy does another 1 for everything she says while in labour. ????? — Jeff (@Jeffcammie10) April 24, 2026

An individual wrote on X, “The fact that she is laughing at this shows he picked a good one.” Similarly, one more stated, “She’s a good sport!”

A third person joked, “Dang. Your wife is a medical miracle!” One more mentioned, “Glad she got a good laugh out of his original song.”