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Man Says Hinge Match Asked Him to ‘Surprise’ Her With a Song, So He Sang From the Perspective of a Victorian-Era Child

11:47 AM CDT on October 26, 2026

man’s hinge voice note has viewers saying they would go on a date with him.

Man’s hinge voice note has viewers saying they would go on a date with him.

|Images via @easton.org/TikTok

TikTok user @easton.org shared a video on TikTok about an incident he experienced on the dating app Hinge. He recalled a conversation with a woman who responded to a prompt on his profile with an unexpected answer and then listened as he sang a song he had written for her. The video, posted Sept. 13, had received 760,800 views at the time of publication.

The man began the video by explaining that his Hinge profile included the prompt, “The best way to ask me out is by replying to this with a song you want me to sing for you.” In response, the woman didn’t pick a song; instead, she wrote, “Surprise me."

To surprise her, he replied, “I can give you some bleeding love, Leona Lewis, if you want.” The woman asked him to continue and added a smiling face. The man then shared a voice note in which he sang the entire song with altered lyrics. In the chat, he wrote, “I changed the lyrics a little bit and wrote them from the perspective of a Victorian-era child.”

The song he sang to her included lyrics such as “In my world there’s cholera, there’s fleas on me. Don’t own a pair of shoes, my lungs crippled by the air that I keep inhaling. I’m just a chimney sweeper. I keep sweeping soot.” The comments section was filled with positive responses to the song.

One commenter wrote, “I fear this would work on me.” Someone else wrote, “My hinge is boring. Why can’t I have this?” Another commenter wrote, “I’m a fan of whatever is wrong with you,” followed by “When I saw ‘from the perspective of a Victorian era child’ I was sold,” “This would 1000% work on me. She better have liked it,” “I’m l-sbian and I’d go on a date with you. The effort and artistry is impeccable,” and “you vibing along to it is sending me. Like a kid showing their parent's a performance they've made up.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @easton.org’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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