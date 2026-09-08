TikTok user @tyronereid shared a video joking about the unrealistic expectations some employers place on minimum-wage workers. The video has received 37,500 views and 70 comments. While the scenarios in the video are exaggerated, several commenters said they could relate to the situations Tyrone described.

Featured Video

The video shows different scenarios of Tyrone saying exaggerated things from the perspective of a boss or supervisor at a minimum-wage job. He says things like, “It’s actually kind of busy, so I think we’re going to skip your break for today. Yeah, sixteen hours straight of work,” “You finish at two in the morning, do you? Okay, we’re going to need you back for a four a.m. start tomorrow,” and “I know you have college next week, but I decided to put you on for eighty hours. I hope that’s alright.”

He continues to joke about the way some employers treat their workers. In one scenario, he jokes that when employees are stressed, they are given more hours and assigned the most complicated customers. He also describes situations at a restaurant job, such as a table of 42 people showing up or a table ordering 28 coffees with different syrups. The scenarios are exaggerated, but they reflect some of the situations workers say they encounter on the job.

Advertisement

Commenters Share Their Own Workplace Experiences

Several commenters shared their reactions to the video, with some saying they could relate to the scenarios Tyrone described.

“Now do an exaggerated one,” someone commented.

Another person said that minimum-wage jobs can be a useful way to learn how to stand up for yourself in the workplace.

Advertisement

“These jobs are amazing for learning to say no, and standing up for yourself in the workplace,” they wrote.

Other commenters shared experiences similar to those Tyrone described.

“I work at a PIZZA PLACE. I am an 18 year old shift lead and I was told that my availability was an inconvenience because I have school TWO… ONE TWO days a week and can’t come in until NOON on those days. We open at 9. Like…” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter said, “I used to work 35 hours a week and then all of a sudden worked 20. No notice whatsoever.”

Advertisement

Several commenters said Tyrone’s exaggerated scenarios reflected experiences they had encountered at work.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the workplace experiences described by commenters. The details of the video above are based on Tyrone’s account shared on TikTok under the username @tyronereid.