A truck owner's homemade ladder attachment is drawing attention online after a video demonstrated how it makes reaching the engine compartment easier. And this older American man shows how his ladder invention, which he attached to the front of his truck, made access to his engine much easier.

Featured Video

Posted by the X user, @DudespostingWs, the video to 3.7 million views after it was shared yesterday evening. Use this video as inspiration to tap into the inventor in you! You might surprise yourself with what your mind could think up.

This American attached a ladder to the front of his truck so he can smoothly climb up and look under the hood pic.twitter.com/WO1TCHjYOL — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) July 8, 2026

The video began with the creator filming an older American man at a gas station. The man was standing in front of his dodge truck holding a beer and explaining the ladder invention that he attached to the front grill on his truck.

Advertisement

After agreeing to be on video, the man proceeded to explain how the invention worked and what led him to think of it in the first place. He explained that, because of the height of his truck, he would normally have to climb up onto the front tire to get into the engine if it needed to be worked on. But now, with the flick of his wrist, he was now able to deploy a mini-ladder that he attached to the front of his truck, giving him easier access to the engine while providing a more stable place to stand.

Some of the comments were in support of his invention, suggesting that he put it on the market. "He’s gotta bring this to Shark Tank ASAP," one commenter wrote.

The man's truck was an older Ford model, which led one commenter to write, "FORD = Fix or Repair Daily / ladder makes sense having to do constant work on poorly engineered vehicles. Dodge people should be taking notes too."

But while some people admired the genius of his invention, others commented on his attire and overall appearance. One individual wrote, "Imagine taking a speed bump and that thing unfolding.... he shall invent a shower and a soap dispenser instead." It's obvious that he may be a mechanic of some sort. That's the only logical reason for him looking the way he does.