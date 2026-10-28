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Man Discovers Girlfriend Sent Explicit Photos to Another Man Three Months Into Their Relationship

10:18 AM CDT on October 28, 2026

Man seeks relationship advice after discovering that his girlfriend exchanged photos with another man.

Man seeks relationship advice after discovering that his girlfriend exchanged photos with another man.

|Representative images via Canva

A 23-year-old man turned to Reddit for relationship advice after discovering that his girlfriend allegedly sent explicit photos to another man three months into their relationship. He is now confused about their future because they are on vacation in Mexico. He posted about his situation on r/relationship_advice and mentioned his 25-year-old girlfriend, whom he has been dating for about a year. They had introduced their families and spent most days together, so he considered it a solid relationship.

They had both been looking forward to a two-week vacation that he described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But the OP's plans took a hit when he saw a man's name on his girlfriend's phone lock screen. She explained that the man was a friend, but the OP went on to look through her Snapchat messages while she was in the shower.

On her phone, he came across an old chat with another man that had been muted since February. The conversation involved an exchange of explicit photos after the couple had become official. The OP then saw that the most recent photo his girlfriend had sent the man in February showed her without clothes, with a tattoo visible. The discovery left him unsure whether to confront her immediately or wait until after the vacation. He said he wanted to marry her but admitted he was gutted.

"I'm in so much distress," he wrote.

The post prompted several Redditors to advise the OP not to go to Mexico. One said exchanging such photos after becoming exclusive was cheating. Another said he shouldn't miss out on the vacation because of the relationship problems and wrote, "End it after Mexico. I wouldn't miss that trip." Meanwhile, several others said spending two weeks together while trust was seriously compromised would be painful.

However, not everyone thought the relationship had to end. Some commenters told the man to establish the timeline of the relationship and discuss his expectations about exclusivity. One suggested that the relationship could still be saved if his girlfriend owned up to her actions, explained the photo exchange and worked to rebuild trust.

Others said the man had also looked through his girlfriend's phone while she was in the shower, raising concerns about privacy and phone access in relationships. Some argued that simply sharing a password did not mean a partner had permission to read every message.

Others said that if a couple has an open-phone policy, both partners should be comfortable with the other having access to their phones.

The OP has not updated the post to say whether he confronted his girlfriend about the photo or changed his vacation plans. Some commenters suggested that he could walk away from the relationship and reconsider their future later.

Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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