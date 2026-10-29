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Man Asks Reddit if He’s Wrong for Refusing to Drive With His Screaming Friend: ‘My Ears Are Literally Ringing for Several Minutes After’

5:34 PM CDT on October 29, 2026

Reddit User Refuses to Drive With Screaming Friend

Reddit User Refuses to Drive With Screaming Friend

|Referenced from: Pexels/MART PRODUCTION

A man turned to Reddit’s r/AmITheAsshole community to ask if he was wrong for refusing to drive with a female friend who repeatedly screams whenever she gets scared in the car. Driving requires focus, but he says his friend’s loud reactions leave his ears ringing and make it difficult for him to concentrate behind the wheel. After telling her he would no longer drive with her, the man found himself in the middle of an argument. The post has garnered more than 4,500 upvotes and 452 comments.

When the woman is done screaming, the redditor says his ears are ringing. She will scream if a car comes into their lane or if she feels even a tiny bit scared.  It takes a long time for him to recover. He’s also been judged in public because of her meltdowns. At a certain point, he thought she was doing it on purpose to be a drama queen.

‘At some point though, you are being a drama queen. I am convinced that she does it on purpose. Even if she is not doing this on purpose, it makes my blood boil. It's insanely jarring and honestly enough that I fear of getting into an accident because I am so distracted by her jump scaring me,” he wrote.

After she started screaming for the third time, he said he would no longer drive her in his car. She knew it was because of her screaming and she wasn’t happy about it. “ She lost it. I even said if she drove, I would pay for gas, but I am not driving with her. I tried to be gentle but was just firm and told her that it’s a safety issue. She knows it’s because of her insane screams,” he wrote.

He asked if he was in the wrong, but Reddit agreed with him: The screaming was too much. 

Commenters Say the Passenger’s Screaming Could Put Everyone at Risk

“NTA,” wrote one commenter. “You may have been friends for some reason in the past, but you should re-examine that. This woman sounds completely exhausting, and as some wise commenters pointed out, dangerous. Another added, “You're not wrong. If her screaming makes driving unsafe, that's a completely reasonable boundary.”

Another commenter added that because she’s done it so much, it shows she doesn’t care how it affects him. “The fact that she's done this multiple times while you're driving makes it worse. One unexpected scream could genuinely cause an accident.”

Another wondered if she would behave this way in a stranger's car, “I'm trying to imagine if she'll behave if she's forced to use rideshare apps or if her shrieking is going to make her a one-star customer that eventually gets banned on all available platforms because of the danger she poses to drivers.”

Overall, commenters agreed that the man was reasonable to prioritize safety and refuse to drive with someone whose screaming left him distracted behind the wheel.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AmITheAsshole.

Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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