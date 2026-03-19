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“Just leave her alone!”: Fans shame man who broke into Moo Deng’s enclosure at Thai zoo—just to get a better photo

"Just watch and take a picture from outside her enclosure like a normal person."

1:00 PM CDT on March 19, 2026

moo deng break in
@OnePlanetThailand/YouTube

A Thai man was arrested after he snuck into the enclosure of Moo Deng, a sassy pygmy hippo who went viral globally in September 2024. The incident happened Tuesday evening at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, southeast of Bangkok. 

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Zoo officials said both Moo Deng and her mother, Jona, appeared startled but unharmed. However, staff later confirmed on Facebook that the animals were safe and under close veterinary observation. The zoo also reminded visitors to follow safety rules at all times.

Man entered enclosure while staff were away

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy told the Associated Press that the man entered the enclosure while a keeper was briefly absent and there were no other visitors nearby.

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Security footage showed the man, wearing a black beanie, sunglasses, a green tank top, and brown shorts, walking toward Moo Deng and her mother, Jona. He seemed to be taking photos or video of the pygmy hippos, but did not make physical contact with them. 

Video camera footage of Moo Deng's zoo enclosure, a man with an iPad inside the enclosure taking photos of the two pygmy hippos.
OnePlanet/YouTube

The man was noticed quickly and was arrested without resistance, according to the zoo. Authorities charged him with trespassing, though the investigation is ongoing. He was eventually released on bail, according to Chodchoy.

Tweet that reads, "A Thai man was arrested for entering the enclosure of Moo Deng the adorable pygmy hippo and social media sensation, while no keeper was present. Security footage showed him approaching Moo Deng and her mother Jona with a tablet, apparently taking photos or recording."
@kisubhardwaj99/X
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Importantly, officials confirmed that the man never tried to touch the animals. Even so, the zoo said it planned to pursue legal action. In its public statement, the zoo urged visitors to "strictly follow all rules and instructions from staff for the safety of both themselves and the wildlife."

Moo Deng’s popularity drew strong reactions online

Moo Deng rose to fame shortly after her birth in 2024. A zookeeper regularly posted photos and videos of the sassy little hippo on social media, which quickly gained traction online.

Since then, visitors from Thailand and abroad have traveled to see her in person. There is even a 24/7 live feed video of the pygmy hippo's enclosure on OnePlanet's YouTube page.

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However, the incident prompted frustration from fans. Many people on social media criticized the man’s behavior and called for stricter security.

@SnowcatTish wrote, "JFC just leave her alone! Just watch and take a picture from outside her enclosure like a normal person." Meanwhile, the fan account @MooDengSOL posted, "Don't mess with our Moo Deng or be arrested!!!"

moo deng protection stonks meme
@CallMeeGad/X

Thinking about the safety of the viral wild animals, @Nmawazo tweeted, "Crazy situation, but it is good to hear Moo Deng is safe. That adorable pygmy hippo has captured so many hearts. It is great that the zoo is keeping a close eye on everything."

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Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

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