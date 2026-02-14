“This is DIABOLICAL”: Make-up artist uses her skills to transform into the haters from her comments

Make-up artist Tasha Caroline used her beauty and special effects expertise to transform herself to look like a hater from her comments.

Tasha responded to a mean commenter in a video that went viral with 5.4 million views on TikTok. The social media user likely had no idea what was in store for her when she dropped a brutal comment about one of Tasha’s celebrity make-up looks.

She wrote, “This is the worst I’ve ever seen. You don’t even look close. More like a disheveled drag queen.” Tasha clapped back with a video of herself applying a full face of make-up and a wig to impersonate the user’s profile picture.

People reacting to Tasha’s devastating retaliation overwhelmingly expressed that the hater had it coming. The self-taught make-up artist impressed the internet when she totally nailed the nasty commenter’s look. An Instagram user pointed out, “You could easily unlock her phone.”

Becoming her haters

In the caption to her video from Jan. 6, 2026, Tasha wrote, “Turning myself into commenters 😢.” She reacted to the aggressive comment with downcast eyes and a frown, only to grab her makeup brushes and get to work.

false false @tasha_caroline_/TikTok

Tasha contoured her face, used a glue stick to plaster her eyebrows into place, applied brushwork to reshape her features, and topped it all off with blue contact lenses and a blonde wig.

She used her middle finger to blend the makeup applied to her forehead, just in case it wasn't clear that the video was meant to be the clapback of the century.

The internet loves a revenge plot

Tasha's video racked up views across platforms. It was re-posted on X by @PicturesFoIder where commenters applauded her impressive technique and celebrated a bully’s downfall.

“That is the best revenge I've seen all year 😄😄😄😄”

“OMFG. This is DIABOLICAL, and I’m here for it.”

“I almost wanna write something horrible in hopes you’ll do me, but i can’t because you’re too amazing 😂👏”

“This is the ultimate glow-up for haters everywhere, love it”

“Even the hater has to appreciate this. 😂”

