‘Main Character Syndrome’: Woman at Buc-ee’s Screams at Man With Child in His Lap to Back Up

A video posted on X by @TheEXECUTlONER_ shows an alleged confrontation at a a Buc-ee's in Goodyear, Arizona, drawing reactions about crowd etiquette from users on X. The video shows a woman screaming at a man to "back up" while he sits with a child in his lap.

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Many commenters focused on what they described as increasingly aggressive behavior in crowded public spaces. one user said they visited a Buc-ee's in Tennessee in 2025. “People are treating Buc-ee’s like Disney World,” they wrote.

The commenter added that they tried the chain’s popular brisket sandwich but felt it did not live up to the hype. The user who shared the video jokingly suggested the woman might be "hangry for a brisket sandwich."

This is the new Buc-cees location in Goodyear, Arizona.



People lined up for miles, even camping out waiting for the store opening.



The store is obviously crowded on its’ opening days there.



Here we have a lady shouting at a man holding his little girl to back up because… pic.twitter.com/uCSTRGQI9P — ?M-Û-R-Č-H? (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 24, 2026

Several other users used the moment to discuss what they see as a growing sense of entitlement among some customers. One said they avoid crowds because of what they called “main character syndrome,” a popular internet phrase used to describe people who act as though public spaces revolve around them.

“I avoid crowds due to people behaving like this woman,” they wrote. “The main character syndrome is just as real as the fatigue I feel being around it.” Another commenter said they avoid larger Buc-ee's locations during holiday weekends.

They think it is their world and we are all just living in it. pic.twitter.com/TUILgm2kmS — JaneDoe (@JaneOpines) June 24, 2026

The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @TheEXECUTlONER_