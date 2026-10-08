Maid of Honor Books Bachelorette Trip Without Consulting Bridesmaids and Bride-to-Be Is Left Feeling Guilty

A bride-to-be took to Reddit to share her frustration over a decision her maid of honor made regarding her bachelorette trip, which was not welcomed by all of her other bridesmaids. This left the bride-to-be in a difficult position, as she was being ignored by her maid of honor after she did not take her side in their group chat. The post, shared under r/AITAH, drew 238 comments at the time of publication.

The Reddit user began the post by writing that the maid of honor took it upon herself to plan her bachelorette trip without discussing it with any of her bridesmaids. The location she chose was one the bride-to-be had previously told her she wanted to visit. The user revealed that it was a beachy location without tropical weather.

“She booked it at the beginning of May, which will be freezing there since it’s an island and will still be springtime,” the bride-to-be said. The maid of honor also shared this in the group chat and told all the bridesmaids about the booking and gave the dates, saying that she had paid for the Airbnb and asked others to pay their share whenever they can.



“One of the bridesmaids pushed back a little and said she wishes that the bridesmaids would have been communicated with for their input as well because what if those dates don’t work for someone, and also the whole point of going to this place is that it’s a beachy vibe with pools and outdoor bars. She asked if there was a way we could change the dates,” wrote the bride-to-be.

She further added that her maid of honor then texted her separately and asked her to check on that particular bridesmaid before responding. Later, the maid of honor responded in the group chat that she had cleared everything with the bride-to-be and that this is what she wanted. “I was told 5 minutes before it was sent in the group chat, after she had already booked it,” the user wrote.

She continued, “When she told me, I did say that the place was going to be cold, and I don’t think people are going to be able to make it if the dates weren’t discussed beforehand. My MOH said, damn, can’t you just say thank you and stop worrying about everyone else? If they want to be there, they will. I planned this 8 months in advance so everyone has time to figure it out.”

The bride-to-be then wrote that her bridesmaid and maid of honor went back and forth in their messages. The bridesmaid then told the bride-to-be that she did not want to come across as shitty, but she only hoped that the plan was communicated to them beforehand.

“I responded privately to my MOH and said that I understand a little where she’s coming from about the communication and that I don’t think my bridesmaid was trying to come off shitty after speaking with her, but her texts definitely seemed that way, so I can understand why she got upset,” she wrote.

The bride-to-be wrote that her maid of honor is ignoring her, and the user was convinced that she was also mad at her, as she did not fully back her in the group. And now she herself is feeling like an ungrateful friend. “She didn’t have to plan any of it or put her money up front for it, so I am appreciative of that, but I do wish she would’ve communicated with everyone else because everyone has lives/budgets/opinions. AITAH?” the bride-to-be concluded.



One commenter wrote, “I had no idea MOHzilla was a thing until I read this.” Another wrote, “Demote her, seriously.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities or experiences described by the Reddit users. The details above reflect accounts posted by individual users on r/AITAH.