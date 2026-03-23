Madonna and Julia Garner are using their downtime between shooting for The Studio to co-promote other projects in Venice. In a video posted to X and Instagram on Monday, the pair lip-synced to "Like a Virgin" in a gondola, referencing Garner's upcoming role starring in the singer's long-awaited biopic.

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The Weapons star confirmed her casting back in September.

Madonna and Julia Garner enjoy Italy

The acting pair demonstrated just how well Garner will work as Madonna in the upcoming biopic with Monday's video. In the canals of Venice, they lip-synced playfully with matching hats to the Billboard-topping single.

"Like A Virgin……again and again," Madonna wrote, adding an Italian flag emoji.

The two of them are reportedly in Italy to film season two of Apple TV's The Studio. This is to be Madonna's first acting role in over two decades, and she seems pretty hyped about it.

Meanwhile, she's still working on her untitled biopic. She first announced the project in 2020, hinting that Garner would play her young self. Universal Pictures shelved it in 2023, but Madonna announced the following year that she was still working on the script.

Garner finally seemed to confirm her role in the biopic in September 2025, telling W Magazine that "it's a work in progress." This new video appears to reinforce the message that Madonna still intends to finish the film with Garner as the star.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer―a human being, trying to make her way in this world," said Madonna in 2020.

"The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

"This is to much for my heart!"

On Instagram, fans dropped how after row of heart emojis, with a few managing to express their joy in words.

"Jeez! This is to much for my heart!" said @elladevuono.

"I remember when this song caused controversy at the mtv awards and Madonna didn’t care and kept shining," recalled @freakymarko.

Folks on X reaffirmed the choice of Garner to portray Madonna.

"Julia is absolutely the perfect choice to play you in this role omg can’t wait," wrote @whotfisjovana.

"This is already looking perfect.. I can't really wait for this, don't disappoint my enthusiasm," @CfC_GP10 pleaded.

"Perfect casting, what an actress," said @wozwebs.

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