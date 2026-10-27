‘LISTEN UP’: Woman Shares What Every Boyfriend Should Know About Periods

A TikTok creator, Trinity Blair, is urging men to learn more about periods, including cramps, leaks and the little things they can do to make their partners feel seen and supported. Blair's video, captioned "YES LISTEN UP," offers men a guide to what they can expect when their partners are on their periods. Posted on Oct. 17, the video had more than 242,000 likes at the time of publication.

With humor and anecdotes, Blair explains how a period can affect someone's mood and day-to-day life. The message is simple: Partners need to be empathetic rather than embarrassed or judgmental. Blair explains that premenstrual syndrome (PMS) can start before a period, with symptoms such as moodiness, irritability, fatigue, bloating and food cravings.

According to the NHS in the UK, PMS symptoms can occur in the weeks before a period, and their severity varies from person to person.

Blair also discusses period pain, describing it as severe enough to keep someone from getting off the couch. Her comparison of the pain to a heart attack is a personal one, but severe period pain can be a significant medical issue. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) states that period pain can be severe enough to interfere with daily activities. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and headaches.

The creator also tells men not to make someone feel embarrassed if period blood gets on their clothes, bed or furniture. She recommends that men keep spare period products and underwear on hand just in case. Blair also explains that pads and tampons come in various absorbencies, which are not based on genital size. She discusses period-related bowel symptoms, including urgency and discomfort.

ACOG also confirms that period pain and gastrointestinal symptoms can occur together.

Blair says boyfriends should avoid dismissively asking, "are you on your period?" She would prefer that they offer practical help instead. This could include pain relief, comfort food, a heating pad, a back rub or a movie night. Dark chocolate is also on the list, though food preferences vary. Blair also points out that being on a period does not automatically rule someone out of swimming. Period products can help manage bleeding in water, so menstruation is not, by itself, a reason to avoid swimming.

TikTok users discuss period-related issues.

The comments section only proved how much Blair resonated with her viewers. One woman wrote that she woke up to find her boyfriend's partner's bed sheets stained with period blood and was concerned about how he'd take it. But sweetly enough, the man took the sheets out, brought her a fresh pad and a fresh pair of underwear, and told her he wasn't upset at all. He just saw it as a natural part of the body.

Others were talking about their period-induced bowel movements and pain and cramps. A few, on the other hand, were discussing which type of chocolate was the best comfort food after a commenter said he gets his beloved dark chocolate every time she is on her period.