Liquor Store Owner Draws Weapon After Teens Attack Him Outside Store, Sending Group Running — Video Goes Viral

A man who appeared to be a liquor store owner pulled a gun on a group of teenagers who attacked him outside the store. No record suggests that a weapon was fired, but the individual was seen pulling out a gun. The circumstances leading to the altercation have not been confirmed.

Featured Video

According to a video posted on X by @InternetReels, a group of teenagers was seen surrounding the alleged liquor store owner. The boys and the owner appeared to be involved in a heated argument.

They were seen having an inaudible conversation when things quickly escalated. A teen in a white crew-neck and a black hooded mask suddenly appeared and threw a punch at the owner, sending him staggering.

Before things could go further, there was another teen who attempted to de-escalate the situation. However, before anything like that could happen, another teen seemingly struck the owner on his cheek.

California liquor store employee pulls a weapon after being surrounded and jumped by a group of teens, sending the crowd running



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/e9HokzrJlB — internet is real (@InternetReels) June 28, 2026

Multiple teens joined the attack, kicking and punching the man while others watched.

The man broke free from the group briefly before being followed. But not for long. As soon as he was free from the teens, the man was seen pulling out a gun and pointing it at the teens who surrounded him.

The camera angle made it unclear whether the weapon was pointed at one person or several, but the teens fled immediately.

They were seen frantically running, grabbing their bikes to avoid any potential danger. The individual recording also turned out to be a teenage boy, a bystander.

Teens Fled After Man Pulled a Weapon

After getting away from the scene, the boy informed viewers that the liquor store owner allegedly pulled out a gun on the teens on bikes. The video abruptly ended with the teen informing others on the bike.

The identities of these teenagers or what triggered them to allegedly attack the liquor store owner are unconfirmed. Similarly, the location and identities of these teens remain anonymous.

Kids punching a shop owner and he pulls a gun, sounds like self defense to me — ????????_????? (@RatedEFemboy) June 29, 2026

Neither the police department nor the individuals from the video have released a statement on the matter. The video had drawn more than 820,000 views as of publication.

Some commenters defended the man's actions.

They justified his actions, saying, “The man felt he was in danger, so he had every right to defend himself.” A user on X added, “They were lucky the man didn’t open fire…”

The details in this article are based on the video shared by @InternetReels on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these details. The names and location from this article are unconfirmed.