As fans watched to see which team would win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lamine Yamal's younger brother drew attention with a viral moment of his own.

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The short video clip shows the child playfully running around the football field. He even made friends with one of the security officers, which drew attention from viewers online. The three-year-old even seemed to be in the headlines more than Spain's football team, which ultimately defeated Argentina.

It seems we're not the only ones who love Lamine's brother. Even the police in America are fans of him ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/ejjwYy6VgM — ᴍᴇɴᴀ ♑︎ (@menaox2) July 20, 2026

Re-shared on X by @menaox2, the video climbed to an incredible 8.4 million views in a matter of hours, with most of the comments sharing random photos of Lamine's brother, Keyne, receiving praise from viewers online.

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At one point in the video, one of the security officers at the World Cup even let him wear his uniform hat, turning Keyne into a mini-cop for a second. He also wore his own Spain soccer jersey, number 19, the same number as his big brother. After giving the officer his hat back, he went to get a piece of netting from the nearby goal, and came back to play. The interaction was one of the most shared moments from the clip.

He could also be seen fearlessly walking up to other players, almost like he was a part of the team! With his big energy and playful nature, it's easy to see why he stole the spotlight.

One commenter wrote, "The real star of the family, Lamine is just his brother. He went viral without even trying, what a legend."

In the video below, he can be seen celebrating Spain's victory over Argentina with his brother Lamine. And while many viewers praised Keyne's appearance, it's also great to see that Lamine wasn't trying to hog the attention for himself. He willingly let his brother steal the spotlight and they shared the victory together.

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Lamine's brother won the Euros with his brother, and now he's won the World Cup Of course, Lamine will be his role model in life ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/r5Yhejx1x6 — ᴍᴇɴᴀ ♑︎ (@menaox2) July 20, 2026

After running around and making various appearances, this young celebrity was brought back to his brother in one piece. The busy day appeared to leave Keyne with plenty of memorable moments.