L.L. Bean is hitching a ride on Paul Anthony Kelly’s rising star.

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The outdoor brand officially acknowledged that Paul Anthony Kelly, star of Love Story, modeled for L.L. Bean during his nearly two-decade-long modeling career. Following rumors that the actor who portrays JFK in the hit show had a modeling past, L.L. Bean shared a slideshow of Kelly in L.L. Bean hoodies, tech fibers, and iconic plaid prints in a post from March 16, 2026.

Fans are surprised and delighted that Kelly was hiding in plain sight for years as a model for popular brands like Brooks Brothers, Bonobos, Eddie Bauer, and, of course, L.L. Bean. Social media users discussing the reveal are saying, “I knew I recognized him,” across platforms, and many are pointing out how Kelly’s styling as JFK echoed the preppy Americana vibe of the brands he modeled for.

Kelly’s success story also resonates with people who love to see a star finally make it after working for years in relative obscurity. Now that the actor is currently one of the most talked-about people in Hollywood, people are pleased to find out that what looks like overnight success was actually 20 years in the making.

Paul Anthony Kelly’s catalog modeling era included work for L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean shared evidence from Kelly’s modeling days on TikTok in a clip with onscreen text that read, “We knew him when…” In the post’s caption, the brand wrote, “From the catalog to the screen – it’s nice to see a familiar face.”

@llbean From the catalog to the screen – it’s nice to see a familiar face. ♬ original sound - llbean

TikTokers are tracking down photos of Kelly in L.L. Bean

TikTok creator Amanda Storobinsky reacted to news of Kelly’s L.L. Bean connection in a clip shared on March 1, 2026. Storobinsky found a listing for a flannel shirt modeled by Kelly on L.L. Bean’s website. “Does anybody know who this is?” she asked. “I was looking at the L.L. Bean website because I heard about this. I'm dead. That's Paul Anthony Kelly modeling for L.L. Bean. I'm dead. I can't.”

Storobinsky assured viewers she’s not making fun of Kelly. “I SIMPLY DID NOT KNOW HE WAS A MODEL,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Who’s gonna shop at L.L. Bean now?! They know what they’re DOINGGGGGG.”

L.L. Bean’s flex landed with Paul Anthony Kelly fans on social media.

Starstruck TikTok users replying to L.L. Bean’s acknowledgement of working with Kelly’s during his former modeling days were impressed that the brand recognized his star power early.

“KNEW I recognized him from somewhere,” replied @kayla_on_video

@mplovett commented, “Add to cart.”

“This is the flex you think it is,” wrote @lindsey.sparrow.

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