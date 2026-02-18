Skip to Content
Entertainment

After his role as JFK Jr. in “Love Story,” Batman fans want Paul Anthony Kelly to play Bruce Wayne next

"Paul Anthony Kelly actually has the look for Bruce Wayne."

3:00 PM CST on February 18, 2026

paul anthony kelly in "love story"
FX Networks

Paul Anthony Kelly is turning heads as JFK Jr. in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, and now fans want him to play Bruce Wayne.

Featured Video

Kelly is a newcomer with only one previous acting credit listed on IMDb from 2010. After years of auditioning, he finally landed a huge role as JFK Jr. in Ryan Murphy's latest series based on true events. Fans have been dying to know who will be the next Batman, and Kelly is the Internet's newest pick.

Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr. in "Love Story"
FX Networks

With James Gunn now leading DC Studios, it's possible the next Batman could be someone who isn't as famous as previous iterations. After all, David Corenswet wasn't a household name before playing Superman despite being in big films such as Pearl and Twisters.

Currently, it's unclear when a new Batman will debut in the DCU. Matt Reeves' The Batman II, starring Robert Pattinson, isn't scheduled to be released until October 2027. However, that film takes place in a separate universe from Gunn's DCU.

It was previously announced that Batman: The Brave and the Bold will be helmed by The Flash director, Andy Muschietti, but the project does not currently have a release date. For now, it seems the most likely place to debut a new Batman.

Batman fans call for Paul Anthony Kelly to be considered

There have been a lot of Batman fan casts over the years. Reacher star Alan Ritchson is often brought up in the conversation, but Kelly is the newest name to get attention.

Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr. in "Love Story"
FX Networks

Fans are especially convinced that he would make a great Bruce Wayne, the man behind Batman's mask. There's a suaveness to Bruce that definitely shines through in Kelly's JKF Jr. performance. Not to mention the fact that he looks straight out of the comics.

Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr. in "Love Story"
FX Networks

Here's a look at what some fans are saying online.

We see the vision.

He's undeniably handsome.

Uncanny.

Get on board.

Backdoor audition.

Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr. as Bruce Wayne.

Fits right in.

Can he act? Doesn't matter.

Some fans are already imagining the announcement.

Life comes at you fast.

The internet has spoken.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.


