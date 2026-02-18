Paul Anthony Kelly is turning heads as JFK Jr. in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, and now fans want him to play Bruce Wayne.
Kelly is a newcomer with only one previous acting credit listed on IMDb from 2010. After years of auditioning, he finally landed a huge role as JFK Jr. in Ryan Murphy's latest series based on true events. Fans have been dying to know who will be the next Batman, and Kelly is the Internet's newest pick.
With James Gunn now leading DC Studios, it's possible the next Batman could be someone who isn't as famous as previous iterations. After all, David Corenswet wasn't a household name before playing Superman despite being in big films such as Pearl and Twisters.
Currently, it's unclear when a new Batman will debut in the DCU. Matt Reeves' The Batman II, starring Robert Pattinson, isn't scheduled to be released until October 2027. However, that film takes place in a separate universe from Gunn's DCU.
It was previously announced that Batman: The Brave and the Bold will be helmed by The Flash director, Andy Muschietti, but the project does not currently have a release date. For now, it seems the most likely place to debut a new Batman.
Batman fans call for Paul Anthony Kelly to be considered
There have been a lot of Batman fan casts over the years. Reacher star Alan Ritchson is often brought up in the conversation, but Kelly is the newest name to get attention.
Fans are especially convinced that he would make a great Bruce Wayne, the man behind Batman's mask. There's a suaveness to Bruce that definitely shines through in Kelly's JKF Jr. performance. Not to mention the fact that he looks straight out of the comics.
