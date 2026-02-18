Paul Anthony Kelly is turning heads as JFK Jr. in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, and now fans want him to play Bruce Wayne.

Kelly is a newcomer with only one previous acting credit listed on IMDb from 2010. After years of auditioning, he finally landed a huge role as JFK Jr. in Ryan Murphy's latest series based on true events. Fans have been dying to know who will be the next Batman, and Kelly is the Internet's newest pick.

With James Gunn now leading DC Studios, it's possible the next Batman could be someone who isn't as famous as previous iterations. After all, David Corenswet wasn't a household name before playing Superman despite being in big films such as Pearl and Twisters.

Currently, it's unclear when a new Batman will debut in the DCU. Matt Reeves' The Batman II, starring Robert Pattinson, isn't scheduled to be released until October 2027. However, that film takes place in a separate universe from Gunn's DCU.

It was previously announced that Batman: The Brave and the Bold will be helmed by The Flash director, Andy Muschietti, but the project does not currently have a release date. For now, it seems the most likely place to debut a new Batman.

Batman fans call for Paul Anthony Kelly to be considered

There have been a lot of Batman fan casts over the years. Reacher star Alan Ritchson is often brought up in the conversation, but Kelly is the newest name to get attention.

Fans are especially convinced that he would make a great Bruce Wayne, the man behind Batman's mask. There's a suaveness to Bruce that definitely shines through in Kelly's JKF Jr. performance. Not to mention the fact that he looks straight out of the comics.

Here's a look at what some fans are saying online.

paul anthony kelly

your bruce wayne is showing pic.twitter.com/2yYZqxAb6S — shitpost spidey (mr knight ?⭐️ (@dhebshxbxbb) January 23, 2026

We see the vision.

im endorsing this paul anthony kelly for dcu batman agenda simply cuz hes fucking fine and im tired of ugly men playing bruce wayne so pic.twitter.com/Opz0GtHC2T — elise ⧗ (@_skeletonhill) February 17, 2026

He's undeniably handsome.

I don’t know much about his acting, but Paul Anthony Kelly actually has the look for Bruce Wayne. pic.twitter.com/Vd04aZ02jV — shaggy (@doctorshaggyy) February 16, 2026

Uncanny.

Me liking every single paul anthony kelly Bruce wayne tweet pic.twitter.com/ce1GbDu8Kq — S ? (@kiravvy8) February 15, 2026

Get on board.

No one has ever Bruce Wayne’d as much as Paul Anthony Kelly pic.twitter.com/gChSmqxT4K — Fern (@nanaueishere) February 16, 2026

Backdoor audition.

Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr. as Bruce Wayne.

made an edit of Paul Anthony Kelly as Bruce Wayne, do you see the vision #PaulAnthonyKelly #LoveStoryFX pic.twitter.com/U7JVqyLfVs — rahalarts.eth (@rahalarts) February 17, 2026

Fits right in.

i’m pro paul anthony kelly for bruce wayne agenda and i haven’t even watched that show — sar ˖ . ݁??. ݁₊ (@jiminsonline) February 16, 2026

Can he act? Doesn't matter.

Me when James Gunn announces Paul Anthony Kelly as the DCU Batman pic.twitter.com/WfgwG8HKUy — DCU HYPE (@DCUHypeGuy) February 17, 2026

Some fans are already imagining the announcement.

Life comes at you fast.

these paul anthony kelly bruce wayne tweets are everything keep it going pic.twitter.com/JFuuKojV0K — koby ⁷ (@yrthone) February 16, 2026

The internet has spoken.

