“It’s so irresponsible”: Kylie Jenner’s oddly edited TikTok plugging “cutting jelly” is drawing serious criticism

TW: This article contains discussions of disordered eating.

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash after promoting Foodology's TikTok-viral "cutting jelly," a fiber supplement marketed for digestion, debloating, and appetite control.

The product, often nicknamed "Korean Ozempic" across the platform, has already drawn scrutiny from medical experts and eating-disorder advocates.

What is "cutting jelly," and why are critics alarmed?

The gelatinous strips have been nicknamed "Korean Ozempic" by TikTokers because they are marketed as a weight loss supplement. Many of these influencers claimed the jelly reduced bloating, blocked carbs and sugars, and quieted "food noise" in their stomachs. Still, skeptics questioned the science behind the hype.

Among fruit concentrates and additives, the product contained garcinia cambogia. Harvard gastroenterology professor Dr. Chethan Ramprasad explained to GQ that the claim was "more of a marketing hook than a physiologic reality."

Given the potentially dangerous nature of people using (or abusing) cutting jelly incorrectly, the focus turned to who was marketing the product. Largely, influencers on social media with younger audiences who had a higher likelihood of body dysmorphia and risk of disordered eating.

Kylie Jenner soon became part of that conversation after she posted a TikTok video praising the cutting jelly as her "new favorite" product. At the start, she said, "I just got ready for my last fitting before my event tomorrow." Later, she revealed a skin-tight red latex dress that she wore at an event.

The video cut to her holding up several packets of cutting jelly.

"I’ve added a new favorite to my routine: pomegranate-flavored cutting jelly," she said. "This is not a typical jelly, it’s a cutting jelly, for, like, digestion, debloating." Jenner went on, "My goal is to snack less for the new year. I’ve been bringing these everywhere."

She added, "These little dots are chia seeds. So good."

However, viewers noticed something odd. The video showed her taking bites, yet the camera cut away each time, so it was difficult to tell whether Jenner had actually eaten any of the jelly.

Reactions to Jenner's "cutting jelly" plug

Soon after, folks online slammed the post, including on Reddit, where the video was reshared in the r/popculturechat forum. Redditor u/lilafowler1 wrote, "It’s so irresponsible for celebrities to advertise supplements and laxatives. There are so many impressionable kids/teens who will take this as gospel and it may actually cause them serious harm. All money ain’t good money."

Meanwhile, others mocked the editing. u/necromancer_barbie wrote, "three cuts to convince us she took a single bite is actually peak comedy." Similarly, u/RubTop1779 added, "I was waiting for her to eat it and she never did."

u/TheBewitchingWitch wrote, "Her face says she was touching and seeing that for the first time and she had no idea what to do with it."

And u/pizzaisgoodtho joked, "As someone that can't sh*t to save my life, I love a good laxative ad. But Kylie has no business doing one."

For more information about eating disorders or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Eating Disorders Organization.

