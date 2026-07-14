A video on X is going viral of a concerned father who left work immediately to pick his son from school after learning students had participated in an anti-ICE protest. People in the comments are praising his efforts to protect his son from participating in political chaos.

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Posted by X user @QuantumGuard17, the video now has more than 700,000 views, many of which are in support of the father's bravery. Perhaps more parents will be inspired by him to stand up against these sorts of agendas being even allowed in schools.

? WOW! Florida man is being hailed nationwide after he STORMED out of work to pick up his kid from school because students hosted an ANT-ICE walkout



"I have to leave work cause while I work, I have to worry about you manipulating my kids! IT'S BS!" ?? pic.twitter.com/KNxFr36kGd — QUANTUM GUARD ™️ (@QuantumGuard17) July 13, 2026

The video begins with the father entering the school campus and announced that he was there to pick up his son, Aiden LeBlacn. He continued by stating how dangerous the protest was; one student was nearly struck by a car. He said the driver left the scene.

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When the receptionist replied that they had administrative personnel overseeing the Anti-ICE protest, he repeated, "You have like 1,000 kids on the overpass, one just about got hit by a car."

The woman behind the desk went on to explain, "Well, we did let the deputies know 'cause the students that did walk out, the deputies are dealing with. They had an ICE protest on campus that was friendly and that was supposed to be safe."

This was definitely not what this father wanted to hear. The fact that there were children at risk of being hit by cars on the street was more alarming to him. He said, "This is for school . . . Kids shouldn't be involved in that. This is for learning."

Father Questions School's Response to Student Protest

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The dad's next statement was what really had X buzzing. He continued, "I have to leave work because while I'm working, I have to worry about what you're manipulating my kid into listening to. It's BS. . . It's fake media. I want my son out of here now. "

With the politically-charged atmosphere surrounding ICE raids all across the United States, many X users in the comments section agreed with him. This person wrote, "I won't even send my kids to these places - EVER. You're not manipulating my kid!!"

Another commenter chimed, "With a budget of $11.3 billion, before supplemental funding brings it up to over $75 billion, I absolutely don’t want my kid anywhere near an anti-ICE walkout either."

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Some people even suggested that homeschooling would be a better option than sending their children to schools whose students participated to get involved in anti-ICE walkouts. This commenter wrote, "So you send your kids to a school where they are supposed to learn, but the teachers don't even care that they are almost getting hit by vehicles on a major roadway."

Another person commented, "I hope he started homeschooling. These leftist retard teachers are the biggest threat to his kid."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video, which is based on footage shared on X and the father's account of the incident.