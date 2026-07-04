The viral video shows a student using white socks to disguise black sneakers after his school required white shoes.

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A student's inventive response to a school dress code has sparked laughter online. Dress codes often include rules about uniforms and shoes. From uniforms to different types of shoes, these schools can enforce these rules fiercely, as one child learned in a video posted to X.

I used to get into clubs with trainers on by putting black socks over them.

Worked for years?? — Micktheskinz (@Mickskinz) June 29, 2026

One student found an unusual solution after learning white shoes were required. They get creative. This student chose to put white socks over his black shoes in an attempt to blend in. The workaround appeared surprisingly convincing.

The video’s caption read, “The kid wore white socks over his black sneakers because white shoes were mandatory at school. Perfect camouflage!”

The video shows a line of kids all in white shoes. At first glance, the shoes are difficult to spot. They blend in well with the rest of the line. However, the comical music playing in the background is a hint that something is off. Once you paid close attention, you’d notice that one of the kids was covering up his black sneakers with a pair of white socks. It was a clever way to try to fix the shoe color problem.

The person filming lifts up the kid’s pant leg to show the full sock. Everyone laughs, including the kid who is pulling the stunt. He even falls over during the video, having fun with the entire situation.

We don’t know how his teachers reacted, but you have to admit, he did a good job covering up his black shoes. How could you be upset over such a hilarious attempt at fitting in?

The video’s comments were filled with people applauding the resourcefulness of the kid. “What a smart little guy,” one commenter wrote. Another chimed in, “That’s some next-level problem-solving. Technically white shoes… from a certain angle.”

Someone else in the comment section thought he may be starting a new fashion trend. “And where has that thought been for our lives... This is a fashion revolution, like wearing pants down or shapewear and several others… Might see people following this,” they wrote.

Others found the rule to be silly to begin with. “This is why I hate mandatory clothing like why does it matter if he has white shoes or not,” asked one person. “Sneakers are sneakers.Why white in particular? Sound like a shit rule already.”

Believe it or not, he is not the first person to have success with this clever trick. “When I was in the police Academy many years ago… One of the recruit forgot his black dress shoes for classroom so instead of wearing his sneakers and standing out and getting in trouble, he went all day with just his black socks on and never got caught,” wrote one user. Another added, “I used to get into clubs with trainers on by putting black socks over them. Worked for years.”