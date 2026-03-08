No, that video of Kai Trump on a runway isn’t a “war selfie” from the Iran conflict

A video of President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, posing on an airport runway with military helicopters in the background circulated widely this week after an X account framed it as a "war selfie."

The post quickly spread across social media and sparked outrage from viewers who believed it was tied to the current military action in Iran.

But the clip was actually posted by the 18-year-old weeks earlier, and critics and fact-checkers quickly pointed out that the timeline did not match the unfolding events.

Misleading repost fuels backlash against Kai Trump

The controversy appeared to begin after the X account @HustleBitch_ reposted the clip and described it as a viral "selfie video" filmed in front of "U.S. war machines."

The post read, "🚨 KAI TRUMP GOES VIRAL FOR FILMING SELFIES WITH U.S. WAR MACHINES BEHIND HER. Kai Trump posted a selfie video, but people quickly noticed what was happening behind her."

The tweet continued, "Multiple U.S. military helicopters parked in the background. The clip is spreading online as viewers point out the timing."

? KAI TRUMP GOES VIRAL FOR FILMING SELFIES WITH U.S. WAR MACHINES BEHIND HER



Kai Trump posted a selfie video, but people quickly noticed what was happening behind her.



Multiple U.S. military helicopters parked in the background.



The clip is spreading online as viewers point… pic.twitter.com/oCz6F6kOmS — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 5, 2026

In the short TikTok, the teen filmed herself in selfie portrait mode. She slowly spun in place while smiling at the camera. Meanwhile, a large military-style aircraft sat on the runway behind her.

The video’s caption simply read, “New video out now‼️” It did not mention the aircraft or the location, or even what she was doing there.

However, the repost framed the clip as a current event, causing viewers to connect it to the escalating conflict in Iran, and claim she was glorifying war for likes.

U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, 2026, and several high-ranking Iranian officials, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, were killed.

Additionally, at least 165 schoolgirls were killed, and many others were injured at a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran by the U.S. and Israel's joint action. Six U.S. soldiers were reportedly killed as well.

Critics called the video insensitive, while others pointed out misinformation

Soon after the reposted video spread, people criticized Kai Trump. Several commenters focused on the optics of posing near military aircraft.

@pinky75705848 tweeted, "It’s just [a] reminder that she’s 18 and of legal age to sign up to serve her country. She doesn’t need to take photos, she can actually participate in the action."

"No one in Trump's family has ever served...and Trump called Veterans Suckers and Losers," @GetMadaboutit commented. "I'm so sick of this fake greedy self servings family they make me sick 🤬"

Others responded more bluntly, like @hasanthehun, who wrote, "draft her a** too idgaf."

draft her ass too idgaf https://t.co/WQvwdPU5Hr — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 6, 2026

However, several people on social media quickly corrected the narrative. They pointed out that the video did not relate to the Iran conflict at all.

One X user claimed, "Nothing to do with war. This was how she flew to the college football national championship back in January."

In fact, Kai originally posted the TikTok on Jan. 25, 2026. The video reached more than 3.8 million views on the platform. Even so, the clip continued to circulate on X as if it were recent, despite efforts to correct the spread of misinformation.

