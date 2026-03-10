Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

Critics say Kai Trump’s Erewhon vlog featuring Secret Service is “modern-day ‘let them eat cake'”

"It genuinely sometimes feels like they are trying to usher in a French revolution."

10:00 AM CDT on March 10, 2026

President Donald Trump's 18-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump inside of an Erewhon grocery store, YouTube title text overlay reads "I brought my Secret Serviece to Erewhon."
Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is facing criticism online after posting a YouTube vlog titled “I Brought My Secret Service To Erewhon.”

Featured Video

In the video, she shops at the upscale Los Angeles grocery chain while accompanied by Secret Service agents.

The clip quickly spread on social media, where critics accused her of flaunting taxpayer-funded security during a luxury grocery run.

18-year-old woman grinning up at the camera in a luxury grocery store in the produce aisle saying, "$165 for a grocery store?"
Kai Trump/YouTube
Advertisement

Critics question Secret Service presence in Erewhon vlog

Erewhon operates 11 locations in Los Angeles and ships products internationally, including to Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The store’s name referenced the 1872 satirical novel Erewhon by Samuel Butler, which imagined a society obsessed with personal health that saw being unhealthy as a moral failing (sound familiar?).

Soon after the vlog circulated, critics across social media mocked the premise and questioned the cost of the security detail.

Political strategist Mike Nellis posted on X, "That Kai Trump YouTube video is one of the most embarrassing self-owns I have ever seen. Her grandfather is crushing the economy and launching illegal wars, and she’s bragging about taking her Secret Service to an expensive grocery store. Just a modern-day 'let them eat cake' moment."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, @mattxiv shared a screenshot from the video and wrote, "it genuinely sometimes feels like they are trying to usher in a french revolution."

"The President's granddaughter is allowed to live her life with adequate protection but I think titling your vlog 'I brought my Secret Service to Erewhon' and highlighting how you're rolling around California with a seven vehicle (3 motorcycles, 4 SUVs) motorcade is…a misfire," wrote @dougblandry.

@emkenobi focused on the use of taxpayer funds, complaining in a tweet that garnered nearly 50,000 likes: "Our tax dollars are going towards her bringing secret service agents to vlog at Erewhon buying overpriced groceries. Meanwhile her pedo grandpa is raising prices so people can’t homes, groceries, and now gas. We’re living in the hunger games."

Advertisement

Additionally, video game streamer ConnorEatsPants responded directly to Kai with the short message, "join the draft."

Screenshot of an Instagram story from ConnorEatsPants telling Kai Trump to "join the draft."
@connor6Updates/X

Reddit users debate why Kai Trump is in the spotlight now 

Advertisement

Over on Reddit, commenters moved from criticism to broader questions about presidential family security.

Redditor u/GeneralOrgana1 asked, "Genuine question: Why does the President's granddaughter have Secret Service protection??"

Another commenter, u/Analog_Nomad_56, answered that such protection is "standard."

Reddit comment that reads, "This is standard. The thought process under normal administrations is that if a grandchild of a sitting president is taken, it may put leverage on the president to do irrational things against the nation’s best interest to get them back. The normal system didn’t expect to have a president like trump, who does irrational things with zero provocation, and would probably sacrifice his grandchild willingly."
u/Analog_Nomad_56 via Reddit
Advertisement

Other Redditors focused on Kai herself. One commenter joked, "The Koala evolved a completely smooth brain because it needs to devote so much energy to digesting eucalyptus leaves. The Trumps are the result of a similar phenomenon, but with Big Macs."

Another commenter suggested Kai’s growing online presence was intentional.

"I feel like she’s been popping up all over in the past couple of weeks," wrote u/SnooSongs1160. They added that they suspected the family was using her influencer activity to normalize current politics.

Another person questioned her athletic credentials. "Wait till you [hear] shes going to univerisity of miami on a full golf [scholarship]," wrote u/pretibigtoo. "Buuuuut, shes only played in one tournament and came in last out of like 400."

Advertisement

Some commenters also noted where the vlog took place. "I also love how his family tells everyone that blue states and cities are hellholes but then live in checks notes famously blue and hellish Los Angeles," wrote u/CatPet051889.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“Actions mean consequences”: MAGA traveler who said her politics ruined an Ireland vacation gets lit up on social media

"And I'm not lying to you when I say it instantly went from, 'Yes, I'm American,' to, 'Well, who'd you vote for?'" 

March 10, 2026
Culture

People are making “frambled eggs”—and indecisive egg lovers call it a “game changer”

March 10, 2026
Viral Politics

MAGA influencer warns parents about Pixar’s “Hoppers,” calling it “non-biblical”

"Imagine getting this worked up about a Pixar movie."

March 10, 2026
Viral Politics

Trump says Iran war is “very complete pretty much” but also “just the beginning”

The United States is spending about $1B a day on Iran.

March 10, 2026
Trending

Woman with AI boyfriend on TLC’s “My Strange Addiction” speaks about why she did the show

"This is why it’s 85 degrees in February."

March 10, 2026
Trending

“The signs are everywhere”: Rare double “doomsday fish” sighting in Cabo has the internet spiraling

"These guys look like they've seen the end credits of the world."

March 10, 2026
Advertisement