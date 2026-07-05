They say you should never be afraid to charge what you're worth, because only you know the true value of your product or service. And a cook on X is going viral for putting this into practice with her $100 plate of spaghetti special!

Featured Video

The video, re-shared by @BroWire_, shot up to 1.2 million views, with many of the X users debating over the price. The responses were mixed, but surprisingly, the majority of comments were in support of the cook.

The recording begins with her separating a large portion of baked spaghetti with ground beef and slapping it onto a to-go plate with a side of corn and green beans. She said you can literally put it in the refrigerator and get three servings out of it, and she wasn't lying!

This cook is going viral for charging $100 for a plate of spaghetti pic.twitter.com/VQvRVeEySt — BroWire (@BroWire_) June 30, 2026

Do You Think The Cook's Plate of Spaghetti is Worth $100?

The massive serving of spaghetti you see in the video is just the start of what you can expect with this special meal. She said it also comes with, "A fry box on top of this, potato salad, beans, sweet potato pie, and garlic parmesan rolls. That's way too much for one person! Divided properly, this one meal could feed an entire family.

One X user in support of her wrote, "Her food is so good and she gives plenty of food for the price she charges. The whole community love and shows her love. She always have customers traveling from other states just to get her food."

For a better understanding of the bang you're getting for your buck with this spaghetti meal special, one commenter wrote, "Not just a plate. You get all sides, chicken, pork chops etc." When you do the math, that's quite a lot of food! And if she has customers traveling from other states to get a taste, then it must be worth the money.

Speaking of doing the math, one individual on X broke it down for everyone, "First of all, she is not charging for a plate of spaghetti. That is easily 3 portions at an average of $33 a plate. She is also including potato salad, beans, sweet potato and garlic Parmesan rolls. If those items are quality, then it is worth it. The willful ignorance in the comments is amusing and disturbing."

The video has generated thousands of reactions, with commenters remaining divided over whether the meal's size and included side dishes justify its $100 price tag.