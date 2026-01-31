“This is what we want”: Fans laud Joseph Gordon-Levitt for urging Utah lawmakers to protect kids from AI

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt spoke at the Utah State Capitol this week on the dangers that large language models (LLMs) or "AI" pose to kids. He evoked his own children as he urged state lawmakers to pass a bill that would require tech companies to create safety plans around the issue.

Featured Video

The Inception star has spoken out about the dangers of LLMs before as a father of three.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt calls AI companies "amoral"

Before the Utah House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee on Tuesday, Gordon-Levitt explained that he was there as a parent, not an actor.

Advertisement

"I'm a dad," he said. "It's why I'm here today. I have two boys and a girl, and I am worried for them."

"I’m worried about them growing up in a future that’s dominated by these amoral AI businesses that have proven time and time again that they are incapable of prioritizing the well-being of kids."

The actor was supporting HB286, which would force any company peddling LLMs to take the following actions:

Advertisement

Create and publish "public safety and child protection plans"

Publish AI risk assessment summaries

Refrain from lying about LLM risks

Report safety incidents to the Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy

It also provides protection for worker whistleblowers.

"There are more laws in place governing how you make and sell a sandwich than there are governing this incredibly powerful, new revolutionary technology that's going to change all of our lives," Gordon-Levitt added.

The committee voted unanimously to advance the bill after Rep. Doug Fiefia brought up Adam Raine. The underage teen died by suicide in 2025 after ChatGPT coached him on effective methods, according to a lawsuit against OpenAI.

Advertisement

The career film star is becoming something of a crusader in terms of LLM safety. Leading up to Christmas in 2025, he warned parents of the dangers of AI toys.

"My forever crush"

On the Reddit forum r/popculturechat, long-time fans who remember him as the cute kid in the 1994 film Angels in the Outfield lauded him for becoming a hero fighting to protect not only his own children, but all.

Advertisement

"Imagining going back to the 90s to tell my teenage self that Tommy from 3rd Rock From The Sun is trying to save us from evil AI," wrote u/LadyMirkwood.

"Joseph fighting AI and Ben McKenzie fighting crypto. What's next? Joshua Jackson fighting against gambling in kids' games?" joked u/quietgavin5.

"When people ask what more we want celebrities to be doing besides posting and crying into a camera… this is what we want," said u/OriginalSchmidt1. "Actually DO SOMETHING."

Advertisement

"My forever crush, and this only adds to it as an old lady now," wrote u/cucumberbun.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.