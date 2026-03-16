Misty Copeland danced at the Oscars, which came amid Timothée Chalamet's controversial comments about ballet and opera.

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The famous ballet dancer took part in the beautiful performance of “I Lied To You,” the Oscar-nominated song from Sinners. She took the stage with nominees Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq, along with Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey, and Alice Smith.

Misty Copeland came out of RETIREMENT and a December *hip replacement surgery* to share the beauty of ballet during the Sinners performance.



ICONIC ISN’T THE WORD ? #Oscars https://t.co/kV85Rxe9nI — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) March 16, 2026

What did Misty Copeland say about Timothée Chalamet?

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While on his Oscars campaign trail for Marty Supreme, Chalamet went viral for saying ballet and opera were art forms "no one cares about this anymore." He received an intense amount of backlash, and Copeland commented on the story while speaking on a panel in New York.

"First I have to say that it's very interesting that he invited me to be a part of promoting Marty Supreme with respect to my art form," Copeland said, adding, "I think that it's important that we acknowledge that, yes, this is an art form that's not 'popular' and a part of pop culture as movies are. But that doesn't mean it doesn't have enduring relevance in culture."

Fans react to Misty Copeland's Oscars performance

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People loved watching Copeland take the stage at the Oscars. While some folks have been joking that she only joined the performance as a slight on Chalamet, others are pointing out that it was probably already planned.

Either way, she rocked the stage, and fans are impressed. Copeland recently retired and had hip surgery, which makes the performance all the more impressive.

"Folks, is there a ballerina in Sinners? She's there not to throw shade at anyone but to represent the presence and influence of Black Americans in the arts and culture in a movie that celebrates that," @M3T1CULOSO added.

"If I were Chalamet, I'd rest the image for at least a year. It got ugly for him," @brubiis__ suggested.

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This is actually so annoying bc the first time I saw that scene in theaters and saw the ballerina I knew that was an ode to Misty. She had her place in the legacy of this film long before any Oscars context of Timothee https://t.co/EZX83IDspm — ? (@Dont_Wake_MeUp) March 16, 2026

"Thanks to Timothée, they've returned to popularity, and many people are already attending the opera and ballet more," @PedroDenisAbre2 pointed out.

"Misty Copeland just reminded everyone why ballet still belongs on the biggest stages. Masterful. Timothée caught in 4K looking like he’s rethinking his life choices," @savvyonchain wrote.

"That Misty Copeland ballet interlude during 'I Lied To You' is breathtaking—graceful pointe work weaving through the fiery, soulful musical chaos. Stunning fusion of classical dance and cinematic energy; chills!" @victorizzov posted.

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