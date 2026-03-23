Fame took Jools LeBron from "demure" to drug dependent...to sober and determined.

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In a series of vulnerable TikTok posts, Jools LeBron (@joolieannie)—the creator of the mega-viral "so demure" video—shared her struggle with addiction, spending, and escaping the Hollywood machine. With the support of many encouraging comments, she told her fans that she's back, sober, and determined to be the creator she's always wanted to be.

On March 16, 2026, Jools LeBron took to TikTok to share all that she'd experienced since her initial viral moment. In a multi-part series video she called "Jules Journey," the creator got real with her followers, reflecting on the many hardships she'd endured since her "demure" rise to fame.

"Unfortunately, it was the best time of my life and the worst time of my life," the 32-year-old said in her first post, titled, "How I got ate up and spit out by the influencer Hollywood system."

"The entertainment industry led me to substance abuse and alcoholism and, like, having my life fall apart. I feel chewed up and spit out by Hollywood, girl!"

LeBron said she was completely unprepared for what she would be experiencing—from the parties, to the drugs, to the fame itself.

"I'm going to all these events, and people are getting blackout wasted, and it's like my favorite influencers, and I'm meeting some of my favorite celebrities, and things are happening," the creator said. "Unfortunately, I succumb to peer pressure."

The peer pressure created addictive behavior around drugs, shopping, and validation from men. LeBron admitted that she's sober now, but is unsure of the next chapter of her life.

"If I'm gonna be honest, I feel like I'm less struggling with being sober and more struggling with what to do with my life now that I am?" She admitted. "I'm more so confused as to where I'm supposed to pivot to."

The most viral of these videos, captioned, "How going mega viral ruined my life," LeBron walks around her home, cleaning up while explaining her many purchases and gifts she accumulated during the worst of her addiction.

"I've gone through this many times in my life," she says of her struggle. "It was the only time I went through it where I had like money and success."

As she goes through her home, pointing out expensive items like a 8,000 mega-computer and a Mortal Kombat arcade game, the creator admits she was listening to the wrong people, including herself.

"It's like I kept buying stuff to convince myself I was like a full-time content creator, and then I came out with no content," she said.

"We are all rooting for you"

While all the videos received hundreds of thousands of views, "How going mega viral ruined my life" singularly garnered 1.8 million views, over 256,000 likes, and nearly 4,000 comments.

The comments were overwhelmingly encouraging, applauding LeBron for sharing her story and getting sober, often referencing her original viral video.

"WE ARE ALL ROOTING FOR YOU," read one comment.

"This is the kind of transparency we need! Let’s normalize being REAL pleaaassseee," another read.

"Getting sober. Very demure. Very mindful," read still another comment. "Got 3.5 years over here."

"Sick and tired of being sick and tired"

Sharing her journey publicly is part of the accountablity that that LeBron is looking for.

“You wake up and you’re just so tired of being tired,” she said. “You are sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

Now, she is focused on moving forward, concentrating in healthy habits, family, and of course, her cat, "Diva" and her litter of adorable kittens.

Very demure, and of course—very mindful.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tjoolieanne via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

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