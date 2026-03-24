John Cena hugs fan battling cancer and shares words of encouragement

John Cena booked it into the crowd to hug a fan with stage four cancer.

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A clip of John Cena hugging a fan at MEGACON went viral, sparking applause from social media users impressed by the former wrestler’s big heart. A fan in the audience told Cena, "I'm going through cancer, stage four. I just had a spinal fusion, and then I had a brain tumor."

He asked, “I wanted to know if I could hug you.”

Cena replied, “Absolutely,” and walked off stage to meet the man in the crowd, where they shared a long embrace.

Cena retired from the WWE in 2025, but this is not the first time he’s connected with and inspired a sick fan. In 2022, Cena was recognized by Guinness World Records for the most wishes granted through Make-A-Wish.

He worked with the organization to fill over 650 wishes since 2002 and still holds the record today. In an interview about his undefeated wish fulfillment record, Cena told CBS, "I just drop everything. If I can offer a fantastic experience, I'll be first in line to do my part."

“It’s more than just wrestling”

Fellow AWE pro Tay Melo reacted to the touching clip posted by MEGACON Orlando on March 21, 2026. She pointed out that pro wrestlers have a broader emotional impact on fans’ lives, and it makes all the difference.

“It's more than 'just wrestling'!!” wrote Melo. The clip was shared on r/fauxmoi where Reddit users chronicled Cena’s long history of good deeds, including his work with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“The world needs way more John Cena’s”

Cena’s career grew alongside his participation in the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Make-A-Wish, Cena is far and away the most requested celebrity by sick kids. The former wrestling champ holds the record for fulfilling three times as many wishes as anyone else participating in the program. Reddit users reacting to the hug discussed how Cena’s record of compassionate acts might just rival his professional legacy.

“I remember an interview when he was asked why he doesn’t say no to requests, and he responded along the lines of ‘I can’t think of a greater honor and duty than being someone’s dying last wish.’ Like damn bro, that’s peak masculinity,” commented u/Particular-Leg-8484.

“At this point, he’s mostly using his position, exposure, and platform to reach those who need it most, and that’s precisely how to make an impact. He’s using what he’s got to prioritize charity rather than participating in it alone like the rest, and he’s very based,” wrote u/OhMorgoth.

u/shelsanfyo replied, “John Cena is one of the most humble, genuine, deeply compassionate humans on the planet… Granting that many Make-A-Wish and then having people constantly tell you the tragic things they are battling, even though they are thanking you and wanting you to know you’re helping them survive, has to be extremely taxing on him. But he never stops being That Guy. A hug from him could probably cure my anxiety and make me see hope again. The world needs way more John Cena’s.”

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