TikToker’s Story About How Homeschooling Became Her “Biggest Insecurity” Touches Hearts

TikToker’s story about how homeschooling became her “biggest insecurity” resonated with her followers. The creator, known as @monicaaaleigh on TikTok, posted a storytime video about her upbringing.

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With her growing popularity, the TikTok mom decided to share her story with new followers to share more about her background. Another reason was that she claimed to have never met anyone who had lived a life even remotely similar to hers.

The content creator revealed that she grew up in a Christian home and lived a very strict and sheltered lifestyle. She was also homeschooled throughout her life. She described it as, “It’s one of my biggest insecurities—It’s actually my schooling.”

3. The Duggar family (1 Couple 19 Children)



Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are parents of 9 girls and 10 boys, making them parents of 19 kids in total. They did a reality TV show named 19 kids and counting. pic.twitter.com/ZUtNXgMq8N — VisionaryVoid (@VisionaryVoid) May 14, 2024

The TikToker explained that since she didn’t go to a public (or private) school, she felt she lacked knowledge The woman explained, “There were a lot of things I didn’t learn growing up because I didn’t have great schooling.”

The closest comparison she offered about her upbringing was the lifestyle the Duggar Family followed. The Duggars are a popular family who appeared on a reality television show featuring the couple Jim Bob and Michelle, and their 19 children.

The TikToker clarified that while they didn’t live exactly like the Duggars, that was the lifestyle her dad wanted his family to follow. She said, “Fortunately, thank God, we did not live that way.”

After highlighting her insecurity, the woman went on to describe the restrictions and credited them to her “very strict” dad.

The TikToker’s Wild Story Growing Up With a Strict Father

Growing up, the TikToker spent her days at home or at her family’s church. No outings, sleepovers, or trips to the mall. She claimed that as a child, she had a bit more freedom.

Now, what that freedom looked like—she didn’t say. But she did mention that as she got a little older, the strict rules began to set in. The ages between 11 and 17 when she graduated were the strictest times of her life.

Apart from visiting the church, a church store, and grabbing fast food occasionally, she spent the majority of her time at home. Because she claimed not to go anywhere other than these places, she did not socialize much during this stage.

Although the church was the one exception, she was still not allowed to hang out with people her age in ‘youth groups.’ Similarly, she was also not allowed to attend any sort of camp with others her age. But she was allowed to attend ministries that were attended by adults.

This was because her father was apparently extremely particular about the company of his daughter. If she found herself in a situation where she was alone with kids her age in church, her father would be there as a leader in the group.

That was her childhood, cue the teenage years. As she became a high schooler, her father began teaching children in the church. And since she was no longer a child, she was allowed to hang out with people her age and regularly meet up with them.

The Aftermath of Homeschooling As a High Schooler

That phase of regularly meeting with people her age as a high schooler quickly ended because her family began church hopping. During that entire phase, she didn’t leave her home or have much of a social life.

This lack of exposure to other people resulted in social anxiety according to the TikToker. Even though she eventually found another church at 15-years-old, the rule of adults-only stood strong. Despite connecting with adults older to her, she still didn’t have friends at the time.

Homeschooling mom talks about the educational philosophy used in public school, called essentialism, & how it's different from the homeschool philosophy she follows.



She's providing encouragement to a mom who commented feels like her kids are behind grade level. pic.twitter.com/CZfoFN63OG — Orietta Rose ?? (@0riettaRose) May 5, 2026

However, things eventually did change after she grew up and became the content creator she is today. The TikToker's wild story did spark discussions about homeschooling versus public schooling.

Many have stepped forward and shared the pros and cons of both. One such mom broke down the philosophy she claims public education institutions model: “essentialism.” Overall, the internet remains divided over the conversation about homeschooling verses going to an actual school.