‘Belgium Is Fake and Egypt Doesn’t Exist’: Users Share the Exact Moments They Realized Someone Was Genuinely Unintelligent in Viral Thread

Someone raised a curious question on Reddit's AskReddit thread. The question sounds simple: “What’s a moment where you realized someone was genuinely unintelligent?”

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The responses quickly piled up. It ranged from everything from medical confusion to strange geography takes. They sounded like comedy sketches, and the thread is still growing.

One user, u/Phormicidae, shared a story about trying to get a house deed following a tragic death in the family. The county clerk's office, which handles official paperwork, becomes a source of pure bewilderment.

Even after being told that the father-in-law was deceased, the clerk argued that only he could get his own deed.

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They ask the clerk what happens when people die. The clerk said he had never encountered that situation. The family points out that in a community of over 100,000 people founded in 1651, someone must have died previously. The clerk appears to understand for a moment before resuming.

“Is there any chance your father-in-law himself could make the request?” he asks again, despite already being told he had died.

Another commenter, u/FlungerD, remembers a man who appeared to be slow to pick things up. Complaining of a headache, the Redditor remembered someone's words: “I don’t get headaches. My dad was a physician and he told me I don’t have a frontal lobe so I can’t get them.” No sarcasm, just a confident declaration that would alarm any neurologist. The comment left readers stunned.

DontTrip333 was helping a friend fill out paperwork. The friend did not know his father's name. He had only ever called the man "dad," he said, and had no idea what else to call him. The pen was still in his hand when he signed the form, and his name ended in Junior.

"Junior?" DontTrip333 asked. The friend confirmed without hesitation: yes, he was named after his father, whose name he did not know. That particular family tree had a gap at the root.

Studleyvonshlong worked as a sign-language interpreter. Someone close pointed to the braille signage and inquired whether they could read it. Despite being reminded that sign language was primarily used by Deaf people, the man suggested learning braille. Just in case. The interpreter did not indicate which emergencies would necessitate the use of both skills at the same time.

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Then there is geography denial. One commenter recalls a former colleague who listened calmly to a story about visiting a World War I museum in Germany and plans to see trenches in Belgium.

With a straight face, the colleague replies, “Belgium isn’t a real country. It’s a make believe country to scare people into thinking a global war is real. WWII was also fake because there’s no such thing as Egypt.”

Although the stories came from real users, many readers may mistake it for fiction. It happens more than anyone wants to admit. And some of them are employed at county clerk offices.