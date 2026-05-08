Candidate Shares Screenshot of Rejection Email They Were Accidentally Included On After Interview, Calling Them ‘Too Passive’

A candidate was added to their rejection email after an interview, reportedly for being “too passive." The person shared an image of the email on Reddit, prompting reactions from other commenters.

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The email was sent by a member of an established tech company known as Transworld Systems Inc.

In the email, the individual, identified as Jared, explained why the candidate probably wasn’t a good fit for the position and company.

The sender said the candidate, who is referred to as ‘Tiara,’ seemed to be a nice person. But was “too passive” and lacked the required experience for the job.

Jared said, “I feel she would have a hard time being assertive.” The manager of operations at Transworld Systems Inc. listed that as a reason to “pass on her” and concluded the email.

In addition to sharing the email, the Redditor also shared Jared’s designation, followed by the company’s name.

Users had much to say about the accidental rejection email the candidate was added to. They did so in a thread in response to the post on the social media platform.

Redditors Craft a Not-So-Passive Response for the Candidate Added to Their Own Rejection Email.

Many attempted to cheer up the Redditor and encouraged the individual, claiming it was the company’s loss.

One such internet pundit alleged, “You really have to be soulless to do collections, so take it as a compliment.” Likewise, another said, “Take that as a compliment.”

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The next person suggested, “Yep, basically, this candidate seems too good a person to do the job.” Others crafted an alternative response to the person who added the candidate to the rejection email.

One such Redditor added, “Respond back with 'You’re probably right, I am TOO nice a person to do this job!” Another said, “Respond by correcting Jared’s grammar. That’s not **too passive.”

The next one claimed, “This almost reads as a test to see if you would actually be assertive in responding.” An individual also noted, “This would be a great opportunity to be assertive.”

The Usual Narrative or The Real Reason For Not Getting Hired? Redditors Answer

Many went on to concoct various ways the Redditor could respond to the email.

However, some preferred the email’s allegedly honest response rather than the usual narrative of ‘We regret to inform you…’ or ‘Unfortunately, we will not be moving forward…”

One such Redditor noted, “At least this way you know why you didn’t get the job.” To which another responded, saying, “This was my first thought too—at least OP got real actionable feedback.”

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A third one added, “Same. It’s great for improving your approach to interviewing. I’d rather know why they didn’t choose me than just get rejected.”

According to the company’s official website, it helps “businesses recover more revenue, faster and more efficiently.” The authenticity of the email has yet to be verified; however, neither the Redditor nor representatives from the company commented on the claim.