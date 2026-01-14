Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

“I am genuinely upset”: Gen Z has officially named the millennial Karen. Sorry, Jessicas

“Jessica will mess you up.”

4:00 PM CST on January 14, 2026

3 Panel: Left: Blonde woman wearing glasses with text overlay reading, "When you find out the new 'Karen' will be 'Jessica.' Middle: Woman looking into the camera while wearing a green ball cap, text overlay reads, "To my Jessica's, apparently we are now the new Karens." Right: Screenshot of Rob Schneider with his mouth open and crying, text overlay reads, "Gen Z's new version of Karen is Jessica."
@jessica_jase9/TikTok @mamawjess101/TikTok @shannon_montipaya/TikTok

Move over, Karen; Gen Z has officially picked a successor.

Featured Video

After years of debate, it seems that a consensus is forming around the new name to represent a specific form of middle aged entitlement.

Actual Jessicas are attempting to defend their honor, but are having all the success of defensive Karens.

From "Karen" to "Jessica"

Advertisement

Everybody who's ever been online is familiar with the name that became a pejorative—Karen. In the 2010s, the moniker became synonymous with white women calling the cops on people of color for standing up to them or just being in public. She's the entitled Baby Boomer who wants to speak to the manager.

After the term went viral, discourse soon circulated around whether it was starting to become just another way to be sexist against any women who dares speak up. Some surely over-used it, and women actually named Karen faced shame and distress.

The debate was never really settled, and now we've reached a point where Baby Boomers and even Gen X are aging out and a new name needs to take its place. Many millennials are now in their 40s—prime Karen time.

People suggested several common names for this generation, but one stands out as the most popular, at least in the U.S. According to the Social Security Administration, Jessica was the most common choice for girl babies from 1985 to 1989, and again from 1993 to 1995. Very millennial.

Advertisement

Popular content creator @wouldyoukindly predicted the rise of Jessica in 2024.

"Jessica will mess you up. Jess is going to fight somebody if she gets angry," she said. "So I think it’s going to be Jessica. I just feel it."

In 2025, some tried to stop Jessica from becoming the new Karen, arguing that every Jessica they know is perfectly nice.

Advertisement

"Let's take Jessica out of this," said @erindieheart in July. "There's no bad Jessicas, okay? And as a millennial, I feel like we would know who are the a-holes of our generation. We could determine our Karen, right?"

@erindieheart #millennialsoftiktok #karen #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Erin Dieheart

"It feels more like a Brittany to me."

"Who was in charge of this voting system?"

Advertisement

As Jessica emerged as the undisputed millennial Karen, TikTok Jessicas entered the first stages of grief.

TikTok video of a woman with her eyes closed with a caption reading "The comments said Jessica."
@junkmotherjess/TikTok

"Somebody said 'what's the millennial name equivalent for a Karen?'" said @junkmotherjess, a nurse. "And all of them said 'Jessica.' One of them said 'Jessica, and I just know she's a nurse,' and I want you guys to know, you can go f-"

"I am genuinely upset because my husband told me that the new Karen that all the kids are referring to now is no longer 'Karen,'" @rnjessicaa confessed. "It's Jessica. B*tches."

Advertisement
TikTok video of a woman looking to the right with a caption reading "Me finding out Jessica is the new Karen."
@jessduitt/TikTok

"Me finding out Jessica is the new Karen," wrote @jessduitt over herself as she blinked and glanced up at her username.

Meanwhile, some Jessicas are feeling more conflicted about the news.

"I don't know whether to feel flattered about this or offended," said @jessblanc87. "Who was in charge of this voting system?"

Advertisement

Everyone except Jessica, we assume.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More:

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“That’ll learn’em”: Conservative host tries to own Mark Ruffalo by deleting Avengers movies he already paid for

January 15, 2026
Entertainment

“This is not me”: Reese Witherspoon says scammers are sliding into fans’ DMs pretending to be her

"I would never reach out to you for money, for private information to create a meet-up time."

January 15, 2026
Trending

Rumors that the Starbucks unicorn frappe will return are rampant on TikTok, but is it just more 2016 nostalgia?

TikTok creators are buzzing about a fantasy Unicorn Frappe reboot.

January 15, 2026
Trending

“Whole department didn’t know what to do”: Cop admits he doesn’t know how to handle a Waymo crash

January 15, 2026
Trending

“Grand Theft Auto” players won’t stop making Charlie Kirk assassination missions

January 15, 2026
Entertainment

The director of “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5” addresses those ChatGPT accusations

"How can you possibly write a storyline with 19 characters and use ChatGPT, I don’t even understand."

January 15, 2026
Advertisement