Jennifer Lopez Said Her Twins Got Into Every College They Applied to and Received Scholarships — Reddit Started Asking Whether That’s Fair

Jennifer Lopez announced in a recent interview that her twins, Emme and Max, were accepted to every college they applied to and received scholarships, too. But now people are talking about merit-based financial awards and privilege.

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According to People, Lopez said that she was proud of her 18-year-old twins. She said the twins had set goals and worked hard, including through academic challenges related to ADHD.

The twins are expected to attend different colleges this fall. A discussion about merit-based scholarships emerged after the People report was shared on Reddit's r/SipsTea..

One questioned whether scholarships should go to students who need financial assistance, writing, “That’s great, but shouldn’t scholarships go to people who actually need the scholarships?”

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Several commenters noted that colleges routinely offer merit-based scholarships to attract high-achieving students. “Some scholarships are need-based. Some are merit-based,” one Reddit user wrote. “If you are a superior athlete, scholar, artist, etc., schools are basically paying you to attend because it helps the school look good.”

Another user clarified that perks are given out according to standards set by financial aid departments and colleges, which might include test scores or performance in school. “They are receiving a scholarship (...) to make the offer look more attractive,” the commenter wrote.

However, some argued that it may seem unfair for privileged children to get scholarships. Given Lopez's reported wealth (Forbes estimated her net worth at $400 million in 2024), one commenter pointed out that there might be students who are more in need of financial aid.

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A few users maintained that grants and need-based aid are not the same as merit scholarships.

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byu/TheDormantOtaku from discussion

inSipsTea

The specific terms of the scholarships have not been publicly disclosed, and it remains unclear whether the awards constitute full financial packages.

Lopez shares her twins with her former husband, singer Marc Anthony.