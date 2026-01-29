Skip to Content
“Stop teasing”: Fans think James Gunn is teasing Martian Manhunter’s addition to the DCU in his latest update

The fan casting has already begun.

1:00 PM CST on January 29, 2026

James Gunn teases Martian Manhunter
@JamesGunn/X/Warner Bros. Television Animation

James Gunn is the current head of DC Studios and the director of Superman (2025), and he's always having fun with fans on social media. The creative's latest post has folks thinking that Martian Manhunter is headed to the DCU.

Gunn posted photos on Twitter that include a pack of Chocos, DC’s version of Oreos:

Longtime fans of DC Comics know that Martian Manhunter is a huge fan of the snack.

Martian Manhunter is one of the original members of the Justice League of America, and as such, fans have been waiting for his DCU arrival. The character has appeared in live-action before, in both Smallville and the Arrowverse, as well as Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Fans react to Martian Manhunter tease

DC fans are excited about the prospect of seeing Martian Manhunter in the DCU. The next project in the franchise is Craig Gillespie's Supergirl. While it's possible Martian Manhunter could show up in that film, it's more likely that we'll see him in Gunn's next project, Man of Tomorrow.

The Superman follow-up is expected to debut in 2027. For now, fans are just having fun with the idea online.

You can't get anything past comic book fans, as they quickly responded to the easter egg tweet. "Don't need telepathy to know what this means," replied X user @JayJurden.

"I know I said Man of Tomorrow should not have other superheroes, but Martian Manhunter does not count," wrote @CQuill97. "I would give my life for a proper cinematic adaptation of Martian Manhunter, especially him interacting with Superman."

@EverythingDCU_ simply said, "Stop teasing James. Give us the confirmation."

Meanwhile, the fan casts have begun.

It's worth noting that Martian Manhunter is currently having a great comics run, too.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

