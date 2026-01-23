James Gunn dropped the “Superman” script out of nowhere, and the fandom is locking in on missed details

James Gunn dropped the script for Superman, and fans are loving it.

Awards season is currently in full swing, which means a lot of the best screenplays from 2025 are available to read. While Gunn's Superman script isn't expected to be a major awards contender, the film was well-received by critics and fans alike. 2025 even saw a boost in Superman comics sales.

You can check out Gunn's post featuring the Superman script below:

For your enjoyment, the Superman screenplay. https://t.co/mW0A5OAZ8m — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 20, 2026

Superman was written and directed by Gunn and stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Fans react to Superman script

There have been many iterations of Superman over the years, and Gunn's version helped kicked of the new, rebooted DCU. The next follow-up will be Supergirl, which was helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella) and is coming to theatres in July.

There will also be a Superman sequel titled Man of Tomorrow, which is expected to debut in 2027. In the meantime, fans are enjoying a glimpse at Gunn's Superman script. You can check out some reactions below:

People are loving a closer look at Gunn's work...

Studying the rhythm of this script is a masterclass in storytelling. — Glitchy ? (@Glitchymagic) January 20, 2026

...And are grateful for the opportunity.

When I was learning to write scripts, I deferred to the storytellers I admired the most. This is a gift. ? — ｔｒａｃｙ ｓａｖｉｌｌｅ (@TKSaville) January 21, 2026

Folks are getting a lot out of reading a screenplay.

Man, dude, I appreciate this. I love reading screenplays. I grew up reading William Goldman: Four Screenplays. That dude wrote for action as much as dialog and it never felt like I was reading a screenplay. — Nick (@Diction) January 20, 2026

A neat detail.

James Gunn’s SUPERMAN script frames Clark Kent and Superman as one shared truth:



“It’s commonly said Clark is the mask and Superman is the real personality. I believe the truth is more complex, and the real Clark/Superman exists somewhere in between.” pic.twitter.com/5DzY0NQayv — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) January 20, 2026

Now we're the ones locked in.

James Gunn locked in when writing this pic.twitter.com/CloxZvMcVQ — Axel ? (@AxelTalksFilm) January 19, 2026

IYKYK.

James Gunn bolds his sluglines. I never want to hear an argument over this ever again. https://t.co/XAzGWsYmoo — Zack Morrison (@ZackMorrison18) January 19, 2026

Discoveries are being made.

So Lex hand-touch Supes on the glass wasn’t in the screenplay. It was improvised by Nick ?? https://t.co/YYSBlX6Swu pic.twitter.com/r95bILq9P1 — Yuu Shishio (@yuushishio) January 19, 2026

Perfection.

Wishful thinking.

okay show us the man of tomorrow one now — juan (@JuanEditzs) January 20, 2026

