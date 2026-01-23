Skip to Content
James Gunn dropped the “Superman” script out of nowhere, and the fandom is locking in on missed details

You can now read James Gunn's Superman script.

11:00 AM CST on January 23, 2026

James Gunn dropped the script for Superman, and fans are loving it.

Awards season is currently in full swing, which means a lot of the best screenplays from 2025 are available to read. While Gunn's Superman script isn't expected to be a major awards contender, the film was well-received by critics and fans alike. 2025 even saw a boost in Superman comics sales.

You can check out Gunn's post featuring the Superman script below:

Superman was written and directed by Gunn and stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Fans react to Superman script

There have been many iterations of Superman over the years, and Gunn's version helped kicked of the new, rebooted DCU. The next follow-up will be Supergirl, which was helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella) and is coming to theatres in July.

There will also be a Superman sequel titled Man of Tomorrow, which is expected to debut in 2027. In the meantime, fans are enjoying a glimpse at Gunn's Superman script. You can check out some reactions below:

People are loving a closer look at Gunn's work...

...And are grateful for the opportunity.

Folks are getting a lot out of reading a screenplay.

A neat detail.

Now we're the ones locked in.

IYKYK.

Discoveries are being made.

Perfection.

Wishful thinking.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

