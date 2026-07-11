A video of a British train enthusiast seeing Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive in person is generating attention online, with viewers praising his excitement and knowledge of historic railroads.

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The clip, reposted on X by @DudespostingWs, shows the man documenting what he describes as a lifelong dream of seeing Big Boy 4014 in operation during a visit to the United States.

This train enthusiast traveled all the way to the United States to see Big Boy 4014, the largest steam locomotive in the world. Bro is standing in front of one of the most powerful machines ever built, casually explaining it in the most soothing voice pic.twitter.com/RzrIUKnP04 — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) July 10, 2026

According to the video, the young man traveled to the United States to see Big Boy 4014 in person. At the start of the clip, he says, "I've waited my whole life to see 4014 Big Boy in action, so today is a very important day," underscoring how meaningful the experience was to him.

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That statement alone lets you know how much of a longtime enthusiast he has been of the steam locomotive train. Another remarkable aspect of the video that X pointed out was the tone of his voice and his delivery. With his natural enthusiasm, he sounds like he would be a great host for a documentary on ancient machines.

One X user wrote, "This dude has been around for a while. If you don’t like trains, watching just one of his videos will help remedy that." His zeal is that palpable!

As the video continued, you could hear the disappointment and confusion in his voice as another steam locomotive, 2102, made an unexpected appearance on the tracks. He asked, "Where's Big Boy?" The fact that he knew the train by name, even though it wasn't the train he came to see, tells you that he knows his stuff! And he even seemed to appreciate 2102 more than Big Boy 4014.

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By the time Big Boy 4014 had arrived, he was ecstatic! His phone was out, and he had the joy of a child at a state fair. He could hardly contain himself as the train went by, screaming and shouting ecstatically while smoke exhausted through the train's smokebox.

His excitement was so contagious that one commenter wrote, "I wish i got excited about literally anything the way this guy gets excited about trains."