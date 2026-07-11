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‘I’ve Waited My Whole Life’: Train Enthusiast Travels Across the Atlantic to See Big Boy 4014

3:00 PM CDT on July 11, 2026

Train Enthusiast Visits the United States to See The Largest Steam Locomotive Train, Big Boy 4014

Train Enthusiast Visits the United States to See The Largest Steam Locomotive Train, Big Boy 4014

|Image Credit: (L) X/@DudespostingWs

A video of a British train enthusiast seeing Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive in person is generating attention online, with viewers praising his excitement and knowledge of historic railroads.

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The clip, reposted on X by @DudespostingWs, shows the man documenting what he describes as a lifelong dream of seeing Big Boy 4014 in operation during a visit to the United States.

According to the video, the young man traveled to the United States to see Big Boy 4014 in person. At the start of the clip, he says, "I've waited my whole life to see 4014 Big Boy in action, so today is a very important day," underscoring how meaningful the experience was to him.

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That statement alone lets you know how much of a longtime enthusiast he has been of the steam locomotive train. Another remarkable aspect of the video that X pointed out was the tone of his voice and his delivery. With his natural enthusiasm, he sounds like he would be a great host for a documentary on ancient machines.

One X user wrote, "This dude has been around for a while. If you don’t like trains, watching just one of his videos will help remedy that." His zeal is that palpable!

As the video continued, you could hear the disappointment and confusion in his voice as another steam locomotive, 2102, made an unexpected appearance on the tracks. He asked, "Where's Big Boy?" The fact that he knew the train by name, even though it wasn't the train he came to see, tells you that he knows his stuff! And he even seemed to appreciate 2102 more than Big Boy 4014.

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By the time Big Boy 4014 had arrived, he was ecstatic! His phone was out, and he had the joy of a child at a state fair. He could hardly contain himself as the train went by, screaming and shouting ecstatically while smoke exhausted through the train's smokebox.

His excitement was so contagious that one commenter wrote, "I wish i got excited about literally anything the way this guy gets excited about trains."

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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