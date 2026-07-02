‘It’s Like 2018 Again’: Dad’s Chick-fil-A Hack for Feeding a Family of Five Under $45 Has the Internet Feeling Nostalgic About Old Prices

The internet has been singing praises of a dad’s life-changing hack for an affordable meal for a family of five at Chick-fil-A under $45. Many claim both the price and the hack remind them of 2018, when prices were generally lower.

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The video was originally posted by @Jeff.Johnson on Instagram and was reshared by @CrystalHope1979 through their verified account on X. According to the video, the dad was with his family of five at Chick-fil-A.

He claimed to have a hack for every dad after spending big at the fast food joint in the past. Typically a family would buy a sandwich each. But his alternative solution was to get a basket of 30 chicken nuggets and individual buttered buns.

? This dad just dropped what he’s calling a life-changing Chick-fil-A hack.



He orders the 30-piece chicken nuggets for $17.35, then adds plain buttered buns on the side for just 25 cents each. Throw in drinks and sauces, and he consistently feeds his whole family of 5 for under… pic.twitter.com/m75OWr7mrX — Crystal Hope (@CrystalHope1979) July 1, 2026

The dad showed viewers the bill for both these food items. The nuggets cost $17.35 and the buttered buns were 25 cents each, bringing the total for five to $1.25.

Considering the taxes, the dad revealed that each kid would get to eat well for under $20. According to the dad, each child could fill up the bun with as many nuggets as they’d like and still have extra if they were still hungry.

The total also included beverages and fries. He recommended the approach after using it himself after “saving so much money.”

At the end of his video, he asserted, “I’m just telling you, you can eat under $45 at Chick-fil-A as a family of five, if you do what I’m saying.”

The Internet Think the Dad’s Life-Changing Hack Felt Like 2018 Again

The video has drawn more than 1.4 million views on X through @CrystalHope1979's account. Multiple other accounts have reshared the hack, making it go viral. But they also shared their thoughts in the comment section of the X thread.

A user compared the viral hack of saving money at Chick-fil-A to the prices from the year 2018. They said, “Wow! Feeding a family of 5 for $45?? It’s like its 2018 again!” Another commented, “What a steal!”

Ive done this many times with regular nuggets and melted cheese on top with my kids at home. I can make it even cheaper. — AgeofNick (@AgeofNick) July 2, 2026

Some individuals were worried about the overall nutritional value of the meal at the fast food establishment. But others who tried out the dad’s hack claimed it worked but for much lesser.

One such person said, “My family did this and tried this and they ate for $20 and it was good.” Similarly, one more attested, saying, “We found this over a year ago, and it totally works. It’s the only way we order it.”

This article is based on a video shared by @CrystalHope1979 on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the prices shown, the identity of the father in the video, or whether Chick-fil-A's current menu prices reflect the figures described. Prices may vary by location.