‘Is This How We’re Ripping Off Americans Now?’: Woman Weighs Two Sealed French’s Mustard Bottles From Walmart and Finds One Significantly Lighter

A woman is going viral after weighing out newly purchased Mustard sauce bottles from Walmart. Both bottles were sealed at the time of the recording and were weighed. While one met the approximate weight criteria, the other was underweight.

Featured Video

This has sparked confusion on the internet about whether this could be a result of shrinkflation or fraud. @krystenmelville on TikTok told viewers about a “noticeable difference” when she was putting away bottles of French’s Mustard sauce along with the groceries.

This was apparently after a trip to Walmart for a pick-up order. When she put them away, the shopper noticed a difference in weight. To confirm the difference, she weighed both bottles on a kitchen scale.

@kyrstenmelville We got a Walmart order today and when I was putting the groceries away I could feel a noticeable difference with the mustard. One mustard was considerably lighter than the other. Well, I wasn’t wrong. @French’s is this how we are ripping off Americans now? ♬ original sound - Kyrsten Melville

Advertisement

The woman opened both bottles to show viewers that neither had its seal broken; they were brand new. Next, she acted on her hunch and weighed one of the two bottles on the weighing scale.

The first one weighed 1lb and 5.6 oz, and the other weighed 1 lb and 0.6 oz. After she was proven right about the difference, the woman was surprised. She was also unable to understand why scenarios like hers were apparently becoming common.

@WallStreetApes shared the viral video on their verified X account and found that instead of one, both bottles were underweight by 16 %. The X account also noted that the 1lb 4oz refers to the weight of the content inside a bottle of French's.

Addionally, they noted that even the plastic bottle had a significant amount of weight, which is included when calculating the overall weight of the contents inside the bottle. And the bottle itself on the outside.

Advertisement

The Internet Commented on the Weight Difference in Newly Purchased Mustard Bottles

In the caption of her viral video, the woman tagged the brand and asked, “Is this how we’re ripping off Americans now?” Since sharing her findings, the video has been watched by nearly 40,000 viewers and prompted many questions in the comment section of the video.

Several TikTok commenters suggested the weight difference could be explained by variation in the plastic bottles rather than the mustard content, with one writing, “Probably a difference in the plastic bottle…Maybe two different manufacturers…”

This is a brand new Heinz yellow mustard just purchased from Walmart



You can see the seal is unbroken, it’s brand new and placed directly on a zeroed out scale



It’s supposed to weigh 1 pound 4 ounces. It only weighs 1 pound 0.7 ounces and that’s with the bottle



Keep in mind,… pic.twitter.com/O5YuAG06B1 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 7, 2026

Advertisement

On X, the previously mentioned account suggested that America was being robbed blind. In response to the comment, an individual wondered, “Shrinkflation is a thing, but this seems more like fraud.”

The condiment company has yet to release a statement addressing the weight difference. People continue sharing similar stories, not just with condiments but also with staples like flour and sugar.

Editor's Note: The details above are a reflection of the video shared by @krystenmelville on TikTok and @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.