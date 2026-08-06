Social media influencer Cooper Bozalis found himself getting a rude awakening when he visited an unknown neighborhood at night, stopped at a gas station, and realized the store operated differently than he expected.

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In a clip shared to his Instagram account (@cooperbozalis) and later reshared by X user @AmiriKing, he can be seen walking up to a gas station that doesn’t appear to be in the safest part of the town he’s in. But when he reaches the door, that's when he realizes things are not what he expected.

A streamer gets the surprise of his life when he realizes that gas stations in black neighborhoods have to serve their customers through a small window on the side of the building because blacks are too dangerous and unpredictable to be allowed inside.



Don’t shoot the messenger. pic.twitter.com/ZE3oysCfSV — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 5, 2026

Influencer Gets a Surprise When He Tries to Enter the Gas Station

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After Bozalis arrives at the gas station, he’s “greeted” by one man standing in a line of about four other people waiting for service. “What’s going on with y’all?” the man can be heard asking Bozalis and the person filming.

They proceed to walk past the line of people and toward the entrance of the gas station, only to discover the doors are locked. He pulls on the handle a few times to double-check that the doors are actually locked, since it appears to be a full-service gas station, and they are.

He then looks at the person filming and bursts out laughing in shock, seemingly confused about why the doors would be locked. He then looks around, still laughing in disbelief, before telling the camera, “Well, change of plans,” and heads back the way he came, walking through the line of people waiting for service at the window.

Because, despite the doors being locked, the gas station is actually open, but the only way for customers to get service is through the small transaction window where people were lined up.

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One commenter attempted to explain why the gas station might be setup like this, writing, “Gas stations (and convenience stores, liquor stores, etc.) in high-crime areas often operate with locked doors, bulletproof glass, and transaction windows. This is not unique to any one demographic group.”

Gas stations (and convenience stores, liquor stores, etc.) in high-crime areas often operate with locked doors, bulletproof glass, and transaction windows. This is not unique to any one demographic group — Mpho Masango (@Ke_Mpho_M) August 6, 2026

As Bozalis makes his way back through the line of people, another man can be heard asking, “What’s going on with y’all boys?” And Bozalis responds, “Livin’ the dream… livin’ the dream.”

He then gets back to his vehicle and tells the camera, “Um, maybe the maps was wrong… ya know… I guess we’re just going to have to reroute.”

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While he seemed to make light of the situation and not entirely grasp what could have gone wrong, one commenter warned, “This kid’s parents need to sit him down and explain reality to him before he winds up local news.”