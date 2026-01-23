Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Man says he was credited far more than $20 for Verizon’s outage—and you can get more cash, too

Here’s how you could get up to an entire year of phone service for free.

10:00 AM CST on January 23, 2026

man shares how to get more than 20 dollars from verizon
@guillermounfiltered/TikTok/Shutterstock

Following a major nationwide outage that affected voice, data, and text services for millions of Verizon customers on Jan. 14, 2026, the comms provider offered credits to impacted customers. Users are reporting they received credit amounts well over the standard $20 account credit offered through the My Verizon app by calling customer service with legitimate proof of financial loss. 

Featured Video

TikTok creator Guillermo, @guillermounfiltered, claimed he received $1200 from the provider after he called and explained how his business was impacted by the outage. “Verizon knows that they screwed up with this outage, but more importantly, they also recognize the fact that people lost income that day,” Guillermo explained in a clip from Jan. 20, 2026.

@guillermounfiltered/TikTok "verizon outage credit" "i just got $1,200 from Verizon"
@guillermounfiltered/TikTok "verizon outage credit" "because of the outage and here's"
@guillermounfiltered/TikTok "verizon outage credit" "how you can do it too"
@guillermounfiltered/TikTok

“The number one thing you have to do is get on the phone.”

Advertisement

Guillermo told TikTok that Verizon support will compensate customers who make a case that the outage caused loss of income. He advised callers to be honest and specific about how the loss of service hurt their bottom line. Guillermo added that mentioning loyalty to Verizon can’t hurt either.

“I just got $1200 from Verizon because of the outage. And here's how you can do it too.”

Guillermo’s post has nearly 100 thousand views and over 3.5 thousand comments on TikTok. The TikTok creator has five lines, $20 per line, totaling $100 a month and $1200 a year in Verizon bills. After a simple call, Guillermo was able to get a $1200 credit from the service provider. Here’s how he did it:

Advertisement

Guillermo explained the situation. “I talked about how two of the five lines that I have are actually gig economy workers, and they lost money that day.”

“I'm also a loyal Verizon Wireless customer," he said. "I have both their cellular and home internet. So make sure you're talking about your loyalty. Don't threaten them with leaving. Talk about how you wanna continue with Verizon and how this is something that you need fixed.”

“The number one thing you have to do is get on the phone. The live agent chat, that's not good enough. The folks in the stores, they don't have the same capabilities. Call Verizon today.”

Commenters say it works

Advertisement

Viewers who took his advice and contacted Verizon commented to share credit amounts received.

“Thank you so much! I just got off the phone with them and they’re giving me $25 per line for the rest of the year!!”

“Thank you so much! I just got off the phone with them and they’re giving me $25 per line for the rest of the year!!”
@aloadiing/TikTok

“I saw your video and got credited $80.”

Advertisement
“I saw your video and got credited $80.”
@fuentesleppe/TikTok

“I explained that I rely on my cellular connection for work and they offered an additional $20 on top of the initial $20 and I said no we need $100. They said okay, sure. So now instead of paying $181.10 for our upcoming bill on the 24th, it’s $61.10!”

“I explained that I rely on my cellular connection for work and they offered an additional $20 on top of the initial $20 and I said no we need $100. They said okay, sure. So now instead of paying $181.10 for our upcoming bill on the 24th, it’s $61.10!”
@rital0514/TikTok

“I got $600 over the course of a year.”

Advertisement
“I got $600 over the course of a year.”
@lock_in_sistah/TikTok

Guillermo, @guillermounfiltered, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

“It’s so irresponsible”: Kylie Jenner’s oddly edited TikTok plugging “cutting jelly” is drawing serious criticism

"Timothée come get ha."

January 23, 2026
Memes

25 of the best “foshur” memes seen around the web after Macron’s Davos speech

January 23, 2026
Entertainment

James Gunn dropped the “Superman” script out of nowhere, and the fandom is locking in on missed details

You can now read James Gunn's Superman script.

January 23, 2026
Culture

Is Club Chalamet pivoting to Club Connor? “Heated Rivalry” fans are concerned

Is history repeating itself?

January 23, 2026
Trending

“Divorce him NOW”: Southwest passenger accuses stranger of flirting with his wife, throws food as flyers heckle him

"The multi cam edit is perfection."

January 23, 2026
Trending

“I would be so sad”: First-time mom lightly “slaps” grandma who tried to kiss her newborn

"The word of the day is 'boundaries.'"

January 23, 2026
Advertisement