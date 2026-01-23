Following a major nationwide outage that affected voice, data, and text services for millions of Verizon customers on Jan. 14, 2026, the comms provider offered credits to impacted customers. Users are reporting they received credit amounts well over the standard $20 account credit offered through the My Verizon app by calling customer service with legitimate proof of financial loss.

TikTok creator Guillermo, @guillermounfiltered, claimed he received $1200 from the provider after he called and explained how his business was impacted by the outage. “Verizon knows that they screwed up with this outage, but more importantly, they also recognize the fact that people lost income that day,” Guillermo explained in a clip from Jan. 20, 2026.

Guillermo told TikTok that Verizon support will compensate customers who make a case that the outage caused loss of income. He advised callers to be honest and specific about how the loss of service hurt their bottom line. Guillermo added that mentioning loyalty to Verizon can’t hurt either.

“I just got $1200 from Verizon because of the outage. And here's how you can do it too.”

Guillermo’s post has nearly 100 thousand views and over 3.5 thousand comments on TikTok. The TikTok creator has five lines, $20 per line, totaling $100 a month and $1200 a year in Verizon bills. After a simple call, Guillermo was able to get a $1200 credit from the service provider. Here’s how he did it:

Guillermo explained the situation. “I talked about how two of the five lines that I have are actually gig economy workers, and they lost money that day.”

“I'm also a loyal Verizon Wireless customer," he said. "I have both their cellular and home internet. So make sure you're talking about your loyalty. Don't threaten them with leaving. Talk about how you wanna continue with Verizon and how this is something that you need fixed.”

“The number one thing you have to do is get on the phone. The live agent chat, that's not good enough. The folks in the stores, they don't have the same capabilities. Call Verizon today.”

Commenters say it works

Viewers who took his advice and contacted Verizon commented to share credit amounts received.

“Thank you so much! I just got off the phone with them and they’re giving me $25 per line for the rest of the year!!”

“I saw your video and got credited $80.”

“I explained that I rely on my cellular connection for work and they offered an additional $20 on top of the initial $20 and I said no we need $100. They said okay, sure. So now instead of paying $181.10 for our upcoming bill on the 24th, it’s $61.10!”

“I got $600 over the course of a year.”

Guillermo, @guillermounfiltered, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

