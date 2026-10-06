A Reddit user shared a post featuring a photo of the food served at their farewell party. The post, titled “Goodbye work party for last day of 3 years. I’m vegetarian,” shared on Sept. 19 under r/mildlyinfuriating, received 4,800 comments.

The Reddit user explained that it was their last day at work and that office colleagues had planned a goodbye dinner. In the photo posted by the user, there was a box of pizza and another box of chicken wings.



The employee wrote, “There was no cheese pizza. They always order only pepperoni and wings. There is an office list of special diets and allergies.” In an edit to the post, the Reddit user wrote, “ya’ll i would have just been fine with a cheese pizza T-T, but I wasn’t expecting anything. My update got lost in the comments. My old manager ordered my Crumbl, and I kept them all to myself.”

One commenter questioned, “So your workmates celebrating getting rid of ya ahhaha.” In response, another shared a story and wrote, “At the restaurant I worked at in high school, there was a going-away party for a girl everyone disliked, and she wasn't invited. She found out anyway, and everyone had to pretend it was supposed to be a surprise lol.”

Another commenter defended the company and wrote, “You're already leaving. They're trying to keep everyone else.” To this, a user wrote, “Pizza and wings are nice, but it won’t make me stay at a job lol.”



Another commenter shared a similar experience. “I had a farewell lunch at work. They ordered a lot of shrimp platters. I'm allergic to shellfish. I literally could not touch anything on the table - the tongs, forks, cups, nothing...cause everyone's shrimp-juiced fingers were on it.”

The commenter added that when the office director asked about not attending their own farewell party, the severe allergy was brought to her attention. The employee also mentioned that the organizer knew about it. “When the Director followed up with her, she spitefully admitted the party wasn't really for me, but for everyone else to celebrate my leaving.”

“After my departure, she was called into HR multiple times regarding my case and other incidents. She had a history of workplace bullying and ultimately retired shortly thereafter,” concluded the user.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities or experiences described by the Reddit users. The details above reflect accounts posted by individual users on r/mildlyinfuriating.