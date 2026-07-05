A heated exchange between a tow truck driver and a woman whose Mercedes was being towed is gaining attention online after the driver insisted she pay a $100 release fee.

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Posted by @HistorianUSA1, the video began with showing a woman, the car owner, standing between her car and the tow truck. The creator of the video, the tow truck driver, said, "Just because you're standing in the middle of the car doesn't mean I won't move. You can't block me." The woman speaks with an accent, but her identity and nationality could not be independently verified.

You park where you shouldn’t → car getting towed → you try to negotiate the $100 fee down by calling the driver’s boss ?



Her: “I’m begging you, please stop! I don’t have cash!”



Driver: “I gave you an option. You didn’t wanna do it. I don’t negotiate. You’re driving a… pic.twitter.com/RukMZ3xWBN — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 2, 2026

The woman seemed to be on the phone with someone, possibly the tow truck driver's boss, trying to negotiate a more favorable outcome in the situation. It appears that she was parked on private property.

Standing helplessly while watching the man load the car to the truck to be towed, she pleaded, "Just hold on, okay?" But his patience had already worn out.

He responded, "I'm tired of talking to you. I already told you. I told you what the price was. My boss told you what the price was. You're driving a Mercedes and you're talking about you can't pay $100?"

Realizing that the man wasn't stopping, neither was he willing to negotiate the price, she said, "Please don't give me a hard time. . . Please, please! I'm begging you."

As the video continued, we learn that she tried to negotiate the original $100 price she was given to release the vehicle. But she said she didn't have any cash, only a credit card. So she asked, "Where can I get the money?"

And the tow truck driver said that he directed her as to where she could go to withdraw some cash, because he didn't accept credit cards. He even said that she called his boss thinking she could talk her way into some sort of deal, but she wasn't able to change the $100 fee.

Despite her begging and pleading, he said, "I don't wanna hear it." Then, after she refused to go where the man guided her to get cash for the payment, she proceeded to call the police. The driver maintained that the fee had to be paid before he could release the vehicle. She obviously didn't take the advice her gave on where to withdraw cash, so the car was towed.

One commenter wrote, "My four year-old son understood the concept of opinions, decisions, and no second chances." Another person wrote, "It's simple. If it's on the hook, you owe the fee. I've been in the exact situation - sans Mercedes. I paid the fee, got my car back, and drove home.

Commenters on X were divided. Some said the driver was enforcing standard towing procedures, while others argued he could have shown more flexibility.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the encounter. The article is based on a video shared on X and statements made by those involved during the recording.