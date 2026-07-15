‘I Was Confused’: A Father’s Reaction to His Daughter’s Animal Crossing Birthday Gift Has Reddit Arguing About What Makes a Good Present

A father shared a candid reaction to his daughter's unconventional birthday gift on Reddit's popular r/AmItheAsshole forum. The post drew hundreds of comments debating whether the thought behind a gift matters more than whether the recipient actually enjoys it.

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The poster, @Robbert-88888, said he is a 55-year-old who received what his 22-year-old daughter had been teasing as a special birthday surprise.

For months, she had been telling him she was working on something special for his birthday. He noted she was a university student with limited money and time.

When his birthday arrived, she handed him her Nintendo Switch before he and his wife left for dinner and told him to open Animal Crossing, which is Nintendo's life simulation game. She told him, "That's where [his] surprise is," as she handed him the device.

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He soon found himself wandering through a virtual island decorated with balloons, cakes, and birthday-themed items. He described it as "a birthday party for a kid" and said the game's animal villagers repeatedly wished him a happy birthday. As he was unfamiliar with the game, he said he was unsure what he was meant to be experiencing.

When his daughter returned a few days later to collect her Switch and asked what he thought about her gift, he admitted he didn't understand the gift. "I told her I was confused," he wrote. "It looked like a kid's birthday more than one for an adult man with a wife and a kid in college."

He wrote that his daughter appeared hurt but did not say much before leaving. His wife later accused him of being ungrateful, while he argued there "wasn't anything really for me."

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Then Reddit users weighed in on whether either party had acted unfairly. Many sided with the daughter, arguing that the value of the gift lay in the time and creativity required to build a personalized island, where players can terraform landscapes, decorate their islands, and customize nearly every aspect of the environment.

According to Nintendo, the game allows players to design and personalize islands with hundreds of collectible items and decorations.

One highly upvoted commenter wrote, "She basically created a digital birthday card for you. I can understand if you didn't immediately get it, but I think you could have talked to her about it or asked questions before just poo-pooing the idea."

Another recalled proudly showing a parent an achievement in the virtual pet game Neopets in childhood, but was then dismissed. "[My mom] looked me right in the eye and said 'that means nothing,'" the commenter wrote, and added that they still remembered that decades later.

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Others, however, felt the daughter had overlooked an important principle of gift-giving: choosing something meaningful to the recipient rather than the giver. One commenter wrote, "Gifts are about the receiver, not the giver. You obviously are not [into Animal Crossing]. Why would she think this would be a good gift for you?" Another added that while the virtual celebration was "a cute idea" for someone who enjoys the game, it seemed like "an odd choice" for a father with no apparent interest in gaming.