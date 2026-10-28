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‘I Thought He Got Run Over’: Woman Says Man Who Pursued Her for Months Ghosted Her After They Spent the Night Together

10:43 AM CDT on October 28, 2026

Woman says man who talked about their future ghosted her after they spent the night together.

Woman says man who talked about their future ghosted her after they spent the night together.

|Images via @ashthepimp88/TikTok

A TikTok user, @ashthepimp88, shared a video expressing disbelief after being ghosted by a man she had spent the night with. She recalled that the man had pursued her for a long time, but after that night, she hadn’t heard a word from him. The video, shared on Aug. 9, had received 155,500 views at the time of publication.

The woman was in shock when she recorded herself talking about the incident. She was so disbelieving that she didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. She revealed that she went on a date with a “toy boy” and assumed it went really well after they spent the night together. However, she hadn’t heard a word from him since.

The woman said that the man had pursued her, acted as if he wanted a relationship with her and checked on her every day. According to her, she told him she had boundaries and asked him to take things slowly. “Even on the day, Friday night, talking about the future, asking me multiple times did I fancy him, and how did I feel about him, and I was like, Look, you know, we need to see where things go.”

She recalled cycling home from his house after that night and not hearing a word from him since. She said, “I thought he got run over, or something tragic happened to him.” But she saw that he was doing perfectly fine.

The upset creator concluded the video by saying, “I'm done, guys. I just think the f-cking audacity of someone to... It's the lies. Like, if you have no intention of going further with me, just say it. Just be like, I'm looking for a hookup; that's fine. But no, he gave me the whole spiel about, like, Oh my God, I want a girlfriend; things are so different with you. I can't understand what's going on right now.”

The comments section drew many reactions. One commenter wrote, “You said 'spent the night together' he got what he wanted no need to contact you anymore.” Another asked, “What the hell is wrong with these men?” A third user suggested, “It’s mental illness I think tbh.” A fourth user wrote, “He got what he wanted and that is it. He was not in it for a relationship.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @ashthepimp88’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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