‘I Shouldn’t Have to Know Secret Lingo to Make the Food Good’: A TikToker’s Third Raising Cane’s Visit Finally Got Him to a 7.5 Out of 10

A TikTok video from creator @how.jake.eats shows him reviewing Raising Cane's for a third time, after followers suggested he should order fries extra crispy and request butter on both sides of the bread.

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The TikToker said his first two orders at Raising Cane's were regular three- or four-piece meals that he expected to be good without any special instructions. His followers then told him he had ordered wrong, suggesting he try their methods to get better food.

Jake said he picked up the order and pulled into a nearby parking lot to eat it while it was still hot. He said the extra-crispy fries showed a clear difference compared to his prior visits.

"Extra crispy when you order does make a difference," he said. He added that the butter on both sides of the bread also improved the meal, saying, "That did make a difference as well."

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Jake also addressed pushback he received after previously describing the chain's bread as a hot dog bun. He said, "This is absolutely a hot dog bun. If you put a slit down here, you're looking at a hot dog bun." He acknowledged that regional naming for certain food may differ, adding, "It might be Texas toast where you come from, where I come from here in New England, this is a hot dog bun without the slit in it."

The TikToker pressed that Raising Cane's should include the extra-crispy fries and double-buttered bread into its default order process rather than requiring customers to request them. "I shouldn't have to know some sort of secret lingo to make the food good," he said.

He described the chicken as hot and freshly made with a crunchy batter, and said the sauce was good overall, though he noted, "There's something a little off about it to me." He gave the order a 7.5 out of 10, citing the hot chicken, improved fries, and the buttered bread as the main factors in the higher score.

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Reactions to the video largely focused on seasoning and fry preferences. One commenter suggested a simple fix for the blandness complaint, writing: "Add salt n pepper. They clearly jus [sic] dont [sic] season it," the commenter wrote.

Jake also noted the chain's smaller sauce portions. "They're still a little stingy with the sauce. I got three tenders and I got this one little tiny sauce that goes with it," Jake said.

Another commenter raised a concern about fry styles at the restaurant. They wrote, "Potentially unpopular opinion: any place that serves crinkle cut fries automatically loses 5 points out of 10."

One commenter defended the chain, writing: "anyone that says raising Cane's is bland has no idea what they are talking about [sic]."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the order described in this video beyond what was shown and stated by the creator. The details above reflect the account shared by @how.jake.eats on TikTok.