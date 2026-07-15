Woman Finishes Entire Plate of Fried Chicken, Then Says She Won’t Pay

An Instagram video from creator @michelleb.98, shared on X by the account @Sayitpop, showed a woman eating an entire plate of fried chicken wings before declaring that the food was inedible.

Featured Video

"Like hell I'm paying for that. I can't believe they serving fried chicken that taste so nasty. I'm not paying," she said at the end of the clip after finishing her portion.

The video showed her finishing every piece on the plate before making the statement. She tagged the post with "funny" and "comedy" hashtags, though the video's captions did not clarify whether the scenario was staged and sarcastic or if she was genuinely dissatisfied with the restaurant's food.

Advertisement

Reactions to the video largely focused on her verbal complaint and yet deciding to eat everything on the plate. One commenter wrote, "If it was terrible, stop eating it and let them know. If you eat it all, I don't care if it was the worst, you should still pay for it."

Another commenter referenced a similar dispute they said had ended in legal consequences. "Judge told a woman I split the check with and she didn't bring her wallet, 'You eat, you pay.' And she got 90 days in jail, because the judge knew that she had money in the bank. I wish this woman claiming it tasted awful and eating every bite, good luck with that [sic]," the commenter wrote. The commenter's account could not be independently verified.

The video did not name the restaurant, specify its location, or show any interaction between the woman and restaurant staff regarding payment. The video did not show whether she paid or how the situation ended.

If it was terrible, stop eating it and let them know. If you eat it all I don’t care if it was the worst - you should still pay for it. — Baron Von Appleberry (@VonAppleberry) July 14, 2026

Advertisement

A separate commenter argued the video undercut her own claim, writing, "Tastes so awful she finished the whole plate. Scamming broke a-- loser."

One user suggested restaurants should take a firmer stance with similar situations, writing, "I believe the restaurant has the right to refuse service to anyone. They should exercise that right more often."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify whether this video was staged or genuine. The identity of the woman, the restaurant, and its location have not been confirmed. The commenter's account of a legal case involving restaurant non-payment could not be verified. The details above reflect the video as shared on Instagram by @michelleb.98 and reposted on X by @Sayitpop.